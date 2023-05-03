Maple Grove boys and girls lacrosse had an eventful, positive week as both teams played two games, both winning games against Blaine and Elk River/Zimmerman on April 24 and 26.
Maple Grove Boys
Maple Grove boys lacrosse started a busy week of play with a 9-4 win over Blaine on Monday, staying undefeated in conference and non-conference play.
The game started quickly for the Crimson, who scored three goals in the first and second periods each to lead 6-1 at halftime.
Both teams scored three goals in the second half as Maple Grove stayed ahead of a Blaine resurgence.
Ricky Peterson led Maple Grove’s scoring with four goals against Blaine. Rory Scanlon scored two, while Tyler Steinkopf, Jackson Schultzetenberg, and Tanner Brendon scored a goal a piece.
Maple Grove then won a tight contest with Elk River on Wednesday at Maple Grove High School, winning 8-5 after tying the visitors 4-4 at halftime.
Maple Grove pulled ahead in the second half, scoring four additional goals, two in each period, while Elk River added just one. Steinkopf led the scoring with three goals.
The Crimson eventually won 8-5 to stay undefeated this season. They now hold a 5-0 conference and overall record.
Maple Grove boys lacrosse played two games the following week, hosting Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids on Monday, May 1, and Chanhassen on Friday, May 5.
Maple Grove Girls
The Crimson girls lacrosse team started its week with an action-packed 16-1 win over Blaine on Monday. The Crimson led 9-0 at halftime, before cementing their lead with seven goals in the second half to Blaine’s one.
Leah Muscatello led the scoring with four goals. Ryler Dunn and Jayde Isaacson both scored two of their own, while Caitlin Coughlin, Ella Edstrom, Megan Van Curler, Ella Olson and Grace Erickson scored one each.
Maple Grove then traveled to play Elk River on Wednesday in an instant classic that ended in the Crimson winning 10-9.
The Crimson led 6-4 at halftime, but had to defend their lead in the second half as Elk River scored five more goals. Maple Grove responded with 4 goals of their own to stay ahead by a thin margin.
Muscatello led Maple Grove’s scoring with three goals and one assist for a total of four points.
Maple Grove girls lacrosse played three games the following week, traveling to Spring Lake Park, Coon Rapids, and Osseo/Park Center on Monday, May 1; Wednesday, May 3; and Friday, May 5, respectively.
