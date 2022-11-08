The approaching hockey season is sure to be an interesting one for Maple Grove, whose boys and girls teams both won section titles before falling short in the postseason last time around. Now, those Crimson teams, with some familiar faces and some new ones, must work to follow up on last season’s successes while building toward their ultimate goal.
Girls
The Crimson girls return to the rink after an eventful season last year that saw them crowned Section 5AA champions, before losing their opening game of the Class AA tournament 1-2 to Gentry Academy. Moving over to the consolation tournament at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, Maple Grove beat Brainerd/Little Falls 3-0 to make the consolation final. They then lost the championship game 1-2 to Burnsville.
The Crimson look to follow up on last year’s success after losing eight seniors from that team.
Maple Grove girls hockey head coach Jim Koltes explained that while there are big shoes to fill, the team is set up well to adjust to the absences because of the work it has already put in with its bantam players in 9th grade.
“We feel like we are ahead of the curve as we return almost every kid with varsity experience and experience playing within our system,” he said. “Our goals will be to compete for the Section 5AA title again, to be competitive in the NWSC, and ultimately give ourselves a chance to be successful at State.”
Koltes expanded on the tactical growth he hopes will guide the team through this season, including a variety of style choices he looks to implement.
“We are putting a big emphasis on winning face-offs, stretching the ice to put pressure on other teams and getting our defenseman more involved in the offensive play, running a three-high offense with two at the net for net presence,” he said. “We are putting those things in day 1. We will explore more ways to be successful in the offensive zone as the season goes on.”
This year’s captains will be Stella Retrum and Emily Oakland, with Dani Strom and Bella Shipley as alternates.
Boys
The Crimson boys come into this season off of an eventful 2021 which saw them win the Section 5AA Championship in a 4-2 victory against Rogers. The Crimson then made a deep run in state, all the way to the Class AA Championship game at the Xcel Energy Center, where they lost a wild game of hockey 5-6 to Andover.
Now the question is how the program will follow it up after graduating nine seniors from last year’s squad.
Maple Grove boys hockey head coach Todd Bergland said the team is well positioned, with this year’s seniors ready to go and a strong junior class behind them.
“I think we’re strong this year. We have a good range of players, a lot of returning talent,” he said. “Our seniors will be big of course, and I think we’ll carry over a lot of the lessons from last season.”
Bergland added that the team’s expectations year-to-year will always remain the same – to succeed.
“Our expectation will always be to win,” he said. “We want to go to state every year and we want to go there feeling we can win the whole thing. Last year was great in the section and state tournaments and we want to get right back to where we were.”
This year’s captains will be Finn Brink and Luke Margenau, with Jake Kernon and Blake Steenerson as alternates.
