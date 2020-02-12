After wrapping up the Northwest Suburban Conference title, the Maple Grove gymnastics team is preparing to defend its Section 5 championship this week.
The Crimson ended the regular season with a 142.625-121.95 win over Coon Rapids on Feb. 6. It was senior night and the last home meet for seniors Jaiden Linnell, Malia Kabis and Nadia Abid. All three had a good meet. Abid won the bars, beam, floor exercise and the all-around. Linnell placed third in the vault and Kabis captured first in the all-around in the junior varsity meet. Freshman Sasha Thompson won the vault and took second on the bars, beam, floor exercise and the all-around.
Maple Grove coach Shannon Hoover feels her team is ready to defend its section championship.
“It has been a great season. The girl have worked really hard to be conference champions,” Hoover said. “At the section meet, we are going to do our best to be clean and keep our nerves calm, and the rest will fall into place.”
The Crimson are led by top all-arounders Abid and Thompson. The two are hoping to lead Maple Grove to the section team title and also to qualify to state in individual events.
“Nadia and Sasha have been solid all year, especially in the later part of the season,” Hoover said. “They both have a very good chance of making it to state.”
The Section 5 meet will be Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. at Champlin Park.
