Crimson gymnastics opens season with loss to Elk River

Maple Grove junior gymnast Sasha Thompson performs her floor exercise routine during the Crimson’s first gymnastics meet of the season against Elk River Dec. 2. The Crimson fell to the Elks by a team score of 134.700 to 126.325. (Photo by Tim McBride)

Maple Grove gymnastics opened their 2021-22 season with a home meet against Elk River Dec. 2, where the Elks beat the Crimson by a score of 134.700 to 126.325.

Maple Grove junior Sasha Thompson placed first in the all-around with a score of 35.200, and fellow Crimson junior Kylee McCaffery took fifth with a score of 30.800. Sophomore Danica Hahn finished sixth with 30.425 and seventh-grader Annika Dufault placed seventh with 27.425.

Thompson placed first in the vault and floor exercise, with scores of 9.100 and 9.375, respectively. She also took second on the beam with a score of 8.475 and third on the bars with a score of 8.250. McCaffery finished second place in the vault with a score of 8.750, took seventh on the beam with 7.700, eighth in the floor exercise, scoring 7.900, and ninth on the bars with 6.450.

Hahn took fifth in the vault with a score of 8.300, seventh in the floor exercise and bars with 8.075 and 6.800, respectively, and eighth on the beams, scoring 7.250. Dufault placed eighth in the vault with a score of 8.025, ninth on the beams with 7.000, and 10th on the bars and floor exercise, scoring 5.050 and 7.350, respectively.

Junior Abby Palmer finished sixth on the bars with a score of 7.200, sophomore Sienna Poling finished ninth in the floor exercise with a score of 7.675, and eighth-grader Ava Plath took 10th in the vault with a score of 7.950.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments