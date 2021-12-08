Crimson gymnastics opens season with loss to Elk River

Maple Grove gymnastics opened their 2021-22 season with a home meet against Elk River Dec. 2, where the Elks beat the Crimson by a score of 134.700 to 126.325.
Maple Grove junior Sasha Thompson placed first in the all-around with a score of 35.200, and fellow Crimson junior Kylee McCaffery took fifth with a score of 30.800. Sophomore Danica Hahn finished sixth with 30.425 and seventh-grader Annika Dufault placed seventh with 27.425.
Thompson placed first in the vault and floor exercise, with scores of 9.100 and 9.375, respectively. She also took second on the beam with a score of 8.475 and third on the bars with a score of 8.250. McCaffery finished second place in the vault with a score of 8.750, took seventh on the beam with 7.700, eighth in the floor exercise, scoring 7.900, and ninth on the bars with 6.450.
Hahn took fifth in the vault with a score of 8.300, seventh in the floor exercise and bars with 8.075 and 6.800, respectively, and eighth on the beams, scoring 7.250. Dufault placed eighth in the vault with a score of 8.025, ninth on the beams with 7.000, and 10th on the bars and floor exercise, scoring 5.050 and 7.350, respectively.
Junior Abby Palmer finished sixth on the bars with a score of 7.200, sophomore Sienna Poling finished ninth in the floor exercise with a score of 7.675, and eighth-grader Ava Plath took 10th in the vault with a score of 7.950.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.