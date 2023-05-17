MG boys golf 5-18.jpg
(Photo by Jeremy Lagos)

Maple Grove senior William Bowman puts on hole nine at the Monticello Country Club, Monday, May 15. Bowman tied for the team lead after shooting at 79 at the Monticello Magic Invite.

There has been some beautiful weather for golf lately and the Crimson have been taking advantage of that opportunity. They continue to post great scores and are ranked second in the state right behind Edina.

It was a busy Monday for the Maple Grove boys golf team this week. Some guys went to Monticello for the Monticello Magic Invitational and others went to the Chaska Boys Invite at the Town Course in Chaska.

