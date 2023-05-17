There has been some beautiful weather for golf lately and the Crimson have been taking advantage of that opportunity. They continue to post great scores and are ranked second in the state right behind Edina.
It was a busy Monday for the Maple Grove boys golf team this week. Some guys went to Monticello for the Monticello Magic Invitational and others went to the Chaska Boys Invite at the Town Course in Chaska.
Maple Grove finished seventh (331) at the Monticello Invite. They finished 29 shots behind invite medalist Brainerd. Seniors Max Draheim and William Bowman finished tied for the team lead at 79. Seniors Riley Bot (84) and Ian Lavigne (89) also scored for the Crimson in Monti.
Despite splitting the varsity guys into two groups they still had a great day according to Maple Grove Assistant Coach John Leyse, “It’s been going good,” said Leyse. “They’re having fun and playing well.”
Bowman thinks the team is in good shape as the conference and section meets approach, “as a team, we are in a good place right now. We’ve been playing well, we just have to keep it up. We’re so deep and we have so many guys that can score,” said Bowman.
In Chaska, the Crimson shot 288, three strokes behind event medalist Spring Lake Park. Senior Kagan Kollar (67) and junior Ryan Stendahl (71) both finished under par for Maple Grove. Junior Gavin Grahek (73) and senior Jack Schrader (77) also scored for the Crimson.
On Saturday, May 13, the Crimson finished up the two-day Northwest Classic at the Detroit Country Club. Maple Grove was the tournament winner (572) by five strokes over Edina.
Stendahl (140), Schrader (143), Kollar (148) and David Miller (148) led the Crimson to victory. Stendahl tied Edina’s Torger Ohe for the lowest score of the tournament. Schrader finished by himself in third.
On Wednesday, May 10, they played at Keller Golf Club for a conference meet. Totino-Grace (285) beat Maple Grove (286) for the meet medal by one stroke. Grahek (70), Stendahl (71), Miller (72) and Kollar (73) all scored for Maple Grove.
On Monday, May 8, they were at the 2023 Oak Ridge Prep Invite at Oak Ridge Country Club. They finished second to Edina by two strokes after shooting a two-day 570. Stendahl (138), Grahek (139), Schrader (148) and Forrest (152) all scored for Grove.
On Tuesday the guys played at Loggers Trail Golf Course. On Friday they have the Royal Quad at Bunker Hills and are at the Tips for Vic! Team stroke play invitational at Victory Links golf Course.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.