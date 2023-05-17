Crimson golfers shoot record-breaking round

(Photo courtesy of Randy Glasman)

The Maple Grove girls golf team. Pictured in the front row are Maria Contrera, Annika Hendrickson and Abby Stendahl. Back row: Payton Anderson, Amelia Morton, McKenna Hogan, Julia Contreras and Carly Hamman.

The Crimson swept the week with three victories vs. Anoka, Coon Rapids and Wayzata. Excellent scoring conditions at the Links at Northfork led to a new school and team record of 144 for the low 4 players. Eighth-grader Payton Anderson paced the team with a two-under-par 34. Rounding out the scoring were Amelia Morton (36), McKenna Hogan (36) and Julia Contreras (38).

Another victory was at Bunker Hills versus Coon Rapids with a team total of 154. The team and match medalist was junior McKenna (37). Closely behind was Morton (38), Annika Hendrickson (39) and Carly Hamman (40). Consistent scoring by the varsity team led to an undefeated season for conference matches.

