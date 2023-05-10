Victories continue for the Crimson Golfers. Outstanding scores were posted by both the Varsity and JV teams. The second annual Invitational was played at Rush Creek on May 4.

The Crimson Varsity finished in second place behind Minnetonka. The low team medalist was junior McKenna Hogan with a 78 (par 72). Also contributing were: Amelia Morton (80), Julia Contreras (84) and Payton Anderson (87).

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments