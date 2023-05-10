Victories continue for the Crimson Golfers. Outstanding scores were posted by both the Varsity and JV teams. The second annual Invitational was played at Rush Creek on May 4.
The Crimson Varsity finished in second place behind Minnetonka. The low team medalist was junior McKenna Hogan with a 78 (par 72). Also contributing were: Amelia Morton (80), Julia Contreras (84) and Payton Anderson (87).
A team scoring record was achieved at Cedar Creek Golf Course during a win over Centennial (146-186), brought out outstanding scores by the Crimson. The team and match medalist was junior Amelia Morton (34, par 36). Closely behind scoring for the Crimson were McKenna Hogan (35), Annika Hendrickson (37) and Carly Hamman (40).
The team has a four-match winning streak in Conference matches.
Despite playing under miserable weather, cold, rain and wind, the team posted a win at the Alexandria Invitational. They scored 306 for the low four scores. Maple Grove finished 22 strokes ahead of second-place team Alexandria. Amelia Morton was the team and tournament medalist with a 2 over par 74. Also contributing to the win were Payton Anderson (77), Maria Contreras (77) and McKenna Hogan (78).
The Maple Grove Gold team finished sixth out of an 11-team field. Eighth-grader Annika Hendrickson posted an impressive 78. Also scoring was: Abby Stendahl, Isabella Anlauf and Izzy Schutts.
With only three weeks left in the season, the varsity team is working toward a Section win to send them to the State Tournament.
Randy Glasmann is the Maple Grove Girls Golf Head Coach.
