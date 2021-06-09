The Maple Grove girls golf team teed off at the Section 5AAA tournament on June 1 at The Links at Northfork in Ramsey and didn’t disappoint. The Crimson led second-place Roseville by 42 shots after the first round, paced by Lauren Contreras, who was a co-tournament medalist by shooting a one-under 71.
In the second round of the tournament on June 3, the Crimson once again paced the competition, shooting 310 and running away with the team scoring. By the end of both rounds, Maple Grove shot a 616, 84 more than second-place Roseville.
Lauren Contreras shot a two-day total of 148, second-best individually. Mia Morton shot a combined 153, and Julia Contreras shot 158. The girls now advance to the state tournament, held at Bunker Hills Golf Club on June 15-16.
“I’m so proud of this team,” head coach Randy Glasmann said. “They play with poise and determination.”
The top-ranked Maple Grove boys golf team also began play in the two-day Section 5AAA tournament on June 3 at Bunker Hills Golf Club with another positive performance.
By the end of the first round, the Crimson, who shot a combined five-over, held a ten-shot lead over second-place Spring Lake Park. Josh Galvin led the team by shooting a one-under 71, second-best individually.
In the second round the next day, Maple Grove once again paced the rest of the competition, shooting a combined 281, 23 shots better than second-place Spring Lake Park.
By the end of the tournament, the Crimson walked away with a 33 shot victory and a berth in the state tournament on June 15-16. Galvin again led the team on day two, shooting a five-under 67. Will Karkoc shot a two-under 70.
Galvin ended the tournament tied for first place individually with a combined 138 strokes.
