So far this season, the fourth-ranked Maple Grove baseball team has been involved in several one-run contests. And usually, they have found a way to be on the right side of the equation in those games, pulling out a clutch hit or a timely defensive play.
When the Crimson traveled to play eighth-ranked Blaine (7-2) May 3, they were faced with another one-run affair. But this time, the Bengals were the ones who made the timely play in a pitcher’s duel and escaped with a narrow 1-0 win. Senior Ethan Zimmerman took the hill for Maple Grove and gave his team all they could ask for in a start.
Throughout the first five innings, both teams held each other scoreless, until the sixth. Blaine had a runner on third with one out and punched a single through a drawn-in infield to grab a 1-0 lead. And then in the top of the seventh, the Bengals shut the door on the Crimson and secured a one-run victory.
Zimmerman delivered five and one-third innings, surrendering only one run on three hits with seven strikeouts. Senior Chayton Fischer recorded a team-high two hits.
Armstrong
Coming off their tight loss, Maple Grove rebounded nicely against Armstrong (2-7) May 4, dismantling the Falcons at home by a score of 17-3 in five innings. Senior Aiden Hansen started on the mound for the Crimson, going three innings and allowing no earned runs on two hits with six strikeouts. Senior Cal Thorson made his season debut on the hill with one inning of relief, striking out the side.
The Maple Grove offense exploded quickly, scoring four runs in the first inning and a whopping nine in the second en route to a 13-1 lead after two frames. It eventually reached a 17-1 differential, before the game ended after four and a half innings at the score of 17-3.
Senior Brian O’Dwyer recorded three RBIs, and seniors Devin Hornbacher, Cam Elder, and junior Jacob Kilzer each drove in two runs.
Little Falls
The busy week continued May 6 when Maple Grove traveled north to St. Cloud to play their first of three weekend games against Little Falls (3-4). Tied 3-3 heading into extra innings, it eventually took the full major league nine frames to settle this one between the Crimson and the Flyers.
But thanks to timely RBI hits, it was Maple Grove who scratched in the top of the ninth and held on for a 6-3 win. Scoreless heading into the second inning, the Crimson opened the scoring with two runs in the frame thanks to an RBI walk from Vitense and a two-run single from Albeck. Starter Michael Ross, who threw four innings with five strikeouts, and the defense did a good job holding down the Flyers, until the fourth inning, when Little Falls tied it up 3-3.
It looked as if the Flyers would grab their first lead in the bottom of the fifth, as they put two runners on with nobody out. Maple Grove then turned to their bullpen for rescue. Walking out onto the field for the first time this season, senior Aiden McMahon, who tore his ACL and meniscus in October, was put in a difficult spot for his debut outing but handled it with poise and confidence.
The Flyers ended up having the bases loaded with no outs, but McMahon ended up striking out the next batter and then forcing a ground ball double play to keep the score 3-3. McMahon would end up pitching the rest of the game, throwing five innings of scoreless ball, allowing just two hits, and striking out six.
Tied heading into the ninth inning, Fischer delivered the go-ahead RBI single to give Maple Grove a 4-3 lead. A wild pitch ended up scoring another run as did an RBI knock from South and McMahon closed the door in the ninth to secure a three-run win.
St. Cloud and Owatonna
Then May 7, the Crimson dismantled their two opponents, the St. Cloud Crush (3-6) and Owatonna Huskies (5-4), by respective scores of 12-0 and 12-2 to improve to 9-2 on the season.
South led the way for Maple Grove against the Crush, going 4-4 with two RBIs. Fischer went 3-4 with three RBIs and Gerber added two RBIs as well. O’Dwyer got the win on the hill by throwing three innings of one-hit ball while striking out four batters.
Versus the Huskies, Hornbacher recorded the win, going four innings and allowing two runs on no hits while striking out two. Fischer came in and threw one inning of relief before the mercy rule was enacted. But after five innings of game-play, the Crimson pitching combined for a no-hitter.
Coming up
Maple Grove hosts Anoka (9-4) May 12 at 4:30 p.m. and travels on the road against Champlin Park (4-7) May 17 at 4:30 p.m. and Coon Rapids (5-7) May 18 at 4:30 p.m.
