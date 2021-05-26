On May 18, the Maple Grove track and field squad made the short trip to Champlin Park to compete in a True Team Quad meet, leaving with very encouraging results. The girls took first place at the meet with a score of 90 and took first place in the 4AAA Section. The boys finished in second place at the meet, scoring 85. Champlin Park girls finished second with 74, and the boys took first with a score of 117.
For the girls, Jordyn Borsch carried the sprinters by taking first in the 400 meters with a time of 59.19 seconds, and second in the 100 meters (13.20). With how successful Borsch has been so far this season, head coach Casey Roberts believes there is even more in her tank.
“I believe there is another level in her,” Roberts said. “She has that mindset and grit where if you put someone next to her, she is going to battle.”
Lindsey Young had the same impact for the distance runners, finishing in first place in the two-mile with a personal best time of 11 minutes and 41 seconds. Anna Zigman captured second place in the 300-meter hurdles in 50.46 seconds.
The Crimson girls dominated their relay events, capturing first place in the four-by-200 (one minute, 51 seconds), four-by-400 (4.13), and four-by-800 meters (10.00). In the field events, Julia Barton set a new personal record with a pole vault of nine feet, six inches, and Delanie Siewert took first place in the triple jump with a distance of 34 feet and nine inches, and second place in the long jump (16’ 3.75”).
For the boys, Vanwor Worlobah notched his personal record in the 400 meters, winning with an impressive time of 53.07 seconds. The distance runners made their impact for the Crimson at the meet, most notably in the mile run, where Drew Hjelmstad and Nick St. Peter finished first and second respectively. Both boys finished in four minutes and 47 seconds, but Hjelmstad beat St. Peter by sixth-tenths of a second and set a new personal record. “Watching them both battle to the end was exciting to see,” head coach Roberts said.
Just two days before the meet, eighth-grader Gannon Farrens fractured his wrist and was forced to wear a cast. While an injury like that might sit some kids down, Farrens showed up at practice the next day and chose to race a day later, capturing second place in the two-mile with a personal record time of 10 minutes, 36 seconds. “We couldn’t ask for much more...he is a warrior,” Roberts said. “The kid has so much heart.”
Ryan Bottema also tallied his personal best in the 300-meter hurdles, taking second place in 43.71 seconds.
Maple Grove boys, like the girls, excelled in their relays, taking first in the four-by-200 (one minute, 31 seconds), four-by-400 (3.41), and four-by-800 meters (9.01).
In the field events, Andrew Dotzenrod took second place in the discus throw with a distance of 128 feet, three inches, a new personal record. Joe Ream also etched a new personal best in the pole vault, taking second place with a height of 12 feet. Daniel Gruess also captured second place in the high jump, tallying six feet on his leap.
Overall, Roberts said he has never seen a team embrace one another like this team has. For example, upperclassmen will ask the coaches when the seventh graders are racing and will go out of their way to watch them compete, something Roberts had never before seen.
“The support they have for one another is amazing,” Roberts said.
With postseason competition primed to begin, Roberts is encouraged with where the teams stand at the moment. “Both teams are starting to excel,” he said. “I think we have a good chance to get a few kids into state.”
