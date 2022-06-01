With one final meet before the Section 5AAA championship, the Osseo and Maple Grove track and field squads descended upon Armstrong High School May 26 for the Northwest Suburban Conference Championships.
The Crimson’s girls squad finished fourth out of 14 schools with a score of 61 points and the boys placed fifth with 50.5 points. Osseo’s girls team finished fifth with a score of 53 and the boys team took ninth with 33 points.
Blaine captured first place honors for the boys with a score of 143.33, followed by Andover (110) and Armstrong (92). Spring Lake Park’s girls team took first with 113.5 points, Blaine took second (74), and Anoka finished third (63).
During what has been a tremendous season for junior Jordyn Borsch, the Maple Grove sprinter added another feather in her cap at the conference meet, with three first-place finishes, including two individual titles. Borsch finished first in the girls 400 meters with a time of 54.95 seconds, a personal and school record.
She also took first place in the 200-meter dash in 24.79 and was a part of the relay team along with Allison Stacy, Kyla Nygaard, and Marissa Wentland that placed first in the 4-by-200 meter relay in 1:45.93.
The relay team of Abbi Steiner, Lindsey Young, April Watson, and Abbey Oakland also finished first in the girls 4-by-800 meters with a time of 9:48.61. Watson also placed fourth in the girls 800 meters in 2:26.39.
Lindsey Young recorded a fourth-place finish in the girls 1600 meters in 5:20.04, and Nick St. Peter also finished fourth in the boys 1600 meters with a time of 4:24.30.
Logan Harens, Connor Fournier, Grant Leneau, and Vanwor Worlobah took second place in the boys 4-by-200 meter relay with a time of 3:29.43. Harens also finished third in the boys 400 meters in 51.59. Worlobah took seventh with a time of 52.52.
Senior Nick St. Peter placed third in the boys 3200 meters with a time of 9:41.99. Freshman Gannon Farrens took fifth in the boys 3200 meters in 9:49:73 and eighth in the 1600 meters with a time of 4:32.31. Freshman Sierra Krull finished eighth in the girls 3200 meters with a time of 12:09.91.
Ella Williams placed fifth in the girls 400 meters in 1:02.34. Derrick Jameson took fifth in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.10. Addison Wong finished sixth in the boys 800 meters in 2:02.36 and Abbi Steiner placed ninth in the girls 800 meters with a time of 2:29.91. Ryan Bottema took eighth in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.41.
In the field events, Julia Barton took fifth in the girls pole vault with a height of nine feet. Seniors Joe Ream and Aries Bueckers both finished fifth in the boys pole vault with a height of 11’ 6”. Cinque Turner finished sixth in the boys high jump with a height of 5’10” and Ava Cossette placed ninth in the girls triple jump with a distance of 33’ 2”.
Osseo
Lex Davis captained the Orioles’ team at the conference meet, taking first place in both the girls 800 and 1600 meters, with times of 2:21.06 and 5:14.83, respectively. Linton McPherson took third place in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.27. McPherson then finished seventh in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.74. Valencia Morris placed sixth in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.37, and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles in 49.93.
Danielle Saydee and Malcolm Randolph both finished fourth in the girls and boys portions of the 400 meters, with times of 25.88 and 22.19, respectively. Cade Sanvik and Jules Davis placed sixth in the boys and girls races of the 1600 meter run, finishing in 4:25.71 and 5:24.75, respectively. Sanvik finished eighth in the boys 3200 meters with a time of 9:59.88, a new personal record.
Jules Davis took sixth in the girls 3200 meters with a time of 11:44.91. Gabby Baltes took eighth place in the girls 800 meters with a time of 2:28.93, and 10th in the 1600 meters in 5:31.10. Matthew Oujiri also placed 10th in the boys 1600 meters with a time of 4:37.49.
In the field events, Nina Thomas placed third in the girls shot put with a throw of 36’ 2.5”. Lewis Cargeor took fourth in the boys long jump with a distance of 6’ and Sawyer Nelson finished sixth in the boys high jump with a height of 5’ 10”. Antoinette Blasingame finished sixth in the girls long jump with a distance of 15’ 11.25” and Valencia Morris placed ninth in the girls high jump with a height of five feet.
Coming up
The Section 5AAA track and field championship finals will be held at Forest Lake High School June 3 beginning at 11 a.m.
