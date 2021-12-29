Crimson girls tie Northfield in final home game of 2021

In their last home game of 2021, the Maple Grove girls hockey squad fought tooth and nail with the visiting Northfield Raiders (8-2-0) Dec. 21, and although the Crimson outshot the Raiders on goal 49-24, the two schools ended the contest in a 1-1 tie.
Maple Grove got the scoring started late in the first period thanks to junior forward Stella Retrum finding the puck at the doorstep of the net and flicking it past the goalie. The one-goal lead held up until midway through the second period, when Northfield junior forward Tove Sorenson shot one past sophomore goalie Dani Strom and tied it at 1-1.
From that point on, it was all about Northfield goalie senior goalie Maggie Malecha, who made save after save and slammed the door shut on Crimson scoring opportunities.
The Raiders were outshot 24-8 in the third period and overtime, yet Malecha didn’t allow a single goal, ending the game with a whopping 48 saves. Strom made 23 saves. Maple Grove’s record stood at 5-2-2 after the tie with Northfield.
COMING UP
The Maple Grove boys will face St. Michael-Albertville (5-2-0) on December 30.
