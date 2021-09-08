Maple Grove girls tennis continued their strong start to the season with two more victories this week against Totino-Grace and Coon Rapids. The Crimson took down the Eagles in a 7-0 sweep and the Cardinals 6-1.

Meanwhile, Osseo went 1-2 on the week, with a 7-0 sweep against Fridley on Aug. 26, but fell to Blaine and Elk River later in the week both by a score of 7-0.

