Maple Grove girls tennis continued their strong start to the season with two more victories this week against Totino-Grace and Coon Rapids. The Crimson took down the Eagles in a 7-0 sweep and the Cardinals 6-1.
Meanwhile, Osseo went 1-2 on the week, with a 7-0 sweep against Fridley on Aug. 26, but fell to Blaine and Elk River later in the week both by a score of 7-0.
