After the program’s first win against Wayzata in the Section 5AA semifinals, the Maple Grove girls tennis team continued their stellar play into the Section championship against Delano on Oct.14, beating the Tigers 5-2 and moving on to the state tournament for the first time in program history.

Senior Zoe Adkins (6-0, 6-1), freshman Charlotte Bakke (6-4, 6-2), seventh-grader Summer Ode (6-3, 6-1) each won their respective singles matches. Freshman Maddie Larsen and junior Bethany Smith (6-2, 6-0), and senior Sarah McGraw and junior Avery Spratt (6-1, 6-4) captured doubles victories en route to a 5-2 Crimson victory over the Tigers.

As team section play wrapped up, individual singles and doubles section matches began on Oct. 18. Adkins, ranked number one in the state in girls singles, began her individual postseason run with a straight-sets win over Minneapolis Patrick Henry’s Yasmin Smaller 6-0, 6-0. In the second round, Adkins again didn’t drop a game in her 6-0, 6-0 win over Delano’s Kaitlyn Pink.

Then in the quarterfinals, Adkins defeated Champlin Park’s Veranique Poquette 6-0, 6-1. Maple Grove junior Gabi Parker also won her first-round matchup against Robbinsdale Cooper’s Katlin Doan 6-0, 6-0, but then fell to Wayzata’s Nabedrick Lucy, the number two seed, 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, freshman Maddie Larsen and junior Bethany Smith won their opening round match 6-1, 6-1 over Champlin Park’s Alyssa Ostendorf and Debbie Ogdahl, and then a second-round win against Buffalo’s Grace Murphy and Nicole Swartzer 6-1, 6-0. Seniors Neeru Uppala and Ally Kalinsky opened their doubles tournament with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Armstrong’s Roshni Flannery and Emily Netland, and then a second-round victory over Champlin Park’s Yulia Horton and Vanessa Pham 6-2, 6-3.

OSSEO

Osseo senior Hana Johnson captured an opening-round victory over Buffalo’s Elise Lubben 6-2, 6-0, while fellow senior Abby Kettlewell fell in her first-round match to Armstrong’s Peyton Erickson 6-1, 6-0. Johnson then won her second-round match against Monticello’s Rebecca Rousslang 6-2, 6-2 before falling to Wayzata’s Lucy 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, seniors Kayley Moll and Greta Lindsay lost in the first round to number one seeded Anna Lee and Alaina Lee from Buffalo 6-1, 6-1. Juniors Tessa Strand and Zoe Smith also fell in the opening round to the second-ranked Delano pair of Olivia Bekkala and Katelyn Ring 6-1, 6-2.

