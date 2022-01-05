Maple Grove’s girls hockey team competed in the eight-team Walser Invitational last week held at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina, where the Crimson finished fourth out of eight schools. To open the tournament Dec. 27, the Crimson faced off against the 10th-ranked Wayzata Trojans (8-4-1) in a game defined by rapid scoring runs.
After Maple Grove rattled off two first-period goals, thanks to senior forwards Tia Rice and Taylor Holm, Wayzata answered with three of their own in the second frame to grab a 3-2 lead. Then in the final period, it was the Stella Retrum show. Within two minutes, the Crimson junior forward made her mark by scoring two goals in 20 seconds to give Maple Grove a 4-3 lead.
Retrum added a power-play goal later in the third, which secured a 5-3 win. By the end of the contest, the Crimson outshot the Trojans 36-28, and Maple Grove sophomore goalie Dani Strom made 25 saves.
Next up for the Crimson was a tall test: top-ranked and unbeaten Andover (10-0-0) Dec. 28. The Huskies opened the semifinal matchup and got on the scoreboard first thanks to a late first-period goal from freshman forward Hannah Christenson. Then junior forward Isabel Goettl broke the game open for Andover by scoring three second-period goals within two minutes to make it 4-0 in favor of the Huskies.Maple Grove junior forward Audrey Mlekoday got the Crimson on the board with a goal in the second, followed by a score from Retrum, who notched her team-leading 12th goal of the season. Suddenly, the four-goal lead was cut to two with one period remaining.
But the Huskies relied on their hot hands, notching scores from Christenson and Goettl to extend the lead and seal a 6-2 victory. By the end of the night, Andover more than doubled Maple Grove in shots on net (53-2, resulting in 47 saves for Strom.
With the loss to Andover, Maple Grove dropped down in the bracket to the third-place game against the host Edina Hornets (10-1). Over the last five years, the second-ranked Hornets have won four state championships, including the most recent tournament in 2021.
Before the Walser Invitational, Edina stood undefeated, like Andover, but fell to rival Minnetonka 3-2 in the semi-finals and now looked to rebound against the Crimson.
And they did just that, notching one goal in every period and shutting out Maple Grove 3-0 to finish in third place. Held to only four shots on goal in the first period, the Crimson were playing catch up most of the game. Edina ended the contest with a 39-21 shots on goal advantage while riding the stellar play of junior goalie Uma Corniea.
Maple Grove ended the tournament with an overall record of 8-4-2.
COMING UP
The Maple Grove girls will also host sixth-ranked Gentry Academy (10-3-0) Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.