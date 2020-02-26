The Maple Grove Crimson fell short of their ultimate goal of winning the state girls’ hockey tournament, but they did manage to play three games at the Xcel Energy Center.
The Crimson won the quarterfinal game 3-2 over Hill-Murray but lost to defending champ Edina 3-0 in the semifinal and 3-1 to Minnetonka in the third-place contest.
QUARTERFINAL
The fourth-seeded Crimson had to come from behind in the quarterfinal. They played tentatively for two periods and trailed 2-1 entering the third period. But they picked up their game in the final 17 minutes and scored two goals to advance.
“I saw more fight to our team in the third period,” Crimson coach Amber Hegland said. “I saw us winning more races to the puck and being stronger on the puck. We weren’t going to lose those battles. I think it comes down to our grit and our desire of wanting to move forward in the championship bracket and get to play tomorrow night, rather than tomorrow morning (in the consolation bracket).”
The Crimson tied it on a goal by Sam Stelljes at 5:54 of the third with an assist from Sam Nordstrom. Tristana Tatur then got the game-winner at 12:59. Tatur was set up by Chloe Corbin and lifted a backhander high into the net.
“I knew their goalie is really big, so I had to get her down,” said Tatur, who scored MG’s first goal in the first. “Once she got down, I just threw it up top and it went in. We played a good third period. Everyone put their best foot forward...There were like six ice packs in the room after that, so everyone was feeling it.”
Once in the lead, the Crimson relied on the goaltending of junior Booke Cassibo and the defense to hold on. Cassiby made 20 saves for the win.
SEMIFINAL
The Crimson ran into a buzzsaw in the No. 1 seed Hornets in the semifinal. In the first period, Edina caused havoc for the Crimson with its aggressive forechecking. The Hornets repeatedly forced MG errors and had several wide open chances in front. Only the spectacular goaltending of Cassibo kept the score 1-0 after one period.
Maple Grove settled down and played a stronger second period. The Crimson actually had great chances on a breakaway by Stella Retrum and a semibreak by Tatur, but Edina’s goalie Uma Corniea came up with big stops. The Hornets broke it open with two late goals in the third period to win 3-0. It was the third time MG had lost to Edina this season.
THIRD PLACE GAME
Maple Grove again got off to a slow start in losing 3-1 to Minnetonka. The Skippers scored 43 seconds into the game and swarmed the Crimson for much of the first period. Minnetonka made it 2-0 early in the third before Tatur scored her third game of the tournament late in the third but Tonka added a third goal late. Cassibo made 22 saves in 24 minutes before giving ways to Dani Storm and Donna Fowler.
The Crimson were disappointed they could not end the season with a win but felt they gave their best effort.
“Going to state we just wanted to give 100 percent every game,” Tatur said. “We had to work on one game and work on the next one. Just go from there and put everything on the ice. That’s all we can do at the end of the day.”
The Crimson did that at state and earned three games at the X. They ended a successful season with a 21-8-1 record, won the section for the second straight year and finished second in the Northwest Suburban Conference to eventual state champ Andover.
The future looks bright for Maple Grove. They lose seniors Corbin, Nordstrom, Mckayla Machlitt, Beckee Buelke and Sarah Bergland but return many top players.
“Our team played hard and for one another at the state tournament,” Hegland said. “They gave themselves the opportunity to win each game that we played. They left their hearts on the ice for their teammates this past weekend. This is all we ask of them each game as this is what we can control. We took ownership of our season motto of ‘mudita,’ which is to find joy in the happiness and success of others. It was rewarding to see them give their all as well as be just as happy for the success of their teammates as they are for their own success.”
