The Maple Grove girls swim and dive team competed in the Section 5AA True Team meet on Oct. 16 and finished second overall with 1354 points, behind only Wayzata (1784).
Senior Caitlin Aarseth, freshman Libby Bakker, freshman Kaya Flaherty, and sophomore Ryann Hopp took second place in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of three minutes, 45 seconds, and third place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:55.
Aarseth took fourth place individually in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:04, and fifth place in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:37. Bakker captured first place in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard freestyle with times of 2:11 and 54.74, respectively.
Hopp took fourth place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.73, and Flaherty finished right behind her in fifth in 25.84. Flaherty also took second place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.32, while Hopp took fourth with a time of 1:01.76. Sophomore Ella Meissner, freshman Charlotte Woods, sophomore Sarah Kahl, and senior Livia Isaacs finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:48. Isaacs took fourth place individually in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.
Then on Oct. 19, the Crimson narrowly beat out Andover by a score of 96-90. Aarseth, Bakker, Flaherty, and Hopp took first place in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of three minutes, 45 seconds, and second place in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:55. Aarseth took first place individually in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstrokes with times of 2:05 and 1:05, respectively.
Bakker captured first place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.50 and second place in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:15. Hopp took first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.95 and second place in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:02.
Eighth-grader Madeline Hetland placed first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:43. Junior Madelyn Knooihuizen took second place in the one-meter dive with a score of 179.30 points. The relay team of senior Ava Adair, Hetland, seventh-grader Morgan Thompson, and Woods finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:51, and Isaacs took second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:16.
