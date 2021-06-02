After rain postponed the girls Northwest Suburban Conference meet on May 27, competition resumed on Friday and the Crimson showed out with an impressive performance.
They scored 75 points, second place behind Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony, who scored 137.5. Jordyn Borsch led the sprinters by taking fourth place in the 100 meters (12.79 seconds), and second place in the 400 meters (58.76). She also was a part of the 4-by-400 meter relay team, along with Allison Stacy, Lauren Lee, and Abbey Oakland, which took second place with a time of four minutes and 10 seconds.
Morgan Bosacker also placed well in the 200 meters, taking third place with a time of 26.90, and Anna Zigman took fifth place in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.26. Lindsey Young led the distance runners and captured third place in the two-mile with a time of 11 minutes and 28 seconds.
Along with the 4-by-400 team, the Crimson’s relays again performed well. The 4-by-800 meter team of Kalli Smith, Young, Oakland, and Lily Chabica won first place with a time of nine minutes and 47 seconds. Also, the 4-by-200 meter team of Madeline Raymond, Bri Sullivan, Ella Williams, and Idara Ekong took second place with a time of 1.49 minutes.
Pacing the Crimson in the field events was Delanie Siewert, who took second in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet and 8.25 inches, and third in the triple jump (35’ 3.25”).
Three days earlier, the Maple Grove boys track and field competed in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet at their home turf at Maple Grove Crimson Stadium on May 25. The Crimson finished seventh overall with a score of 42.5. Blaine took first with 128 points.
Maple Grove’s 4-by-800 meter relay team took first in the evening session with a time of eight minutes and 18 seconds. Also, the 4-by-100 meter relay found success at home, finishing second with a time of 43.53 seconds, and the 4-by-400 meter relay came in third in three minutes and 40 seconds.
Individually, Daniel Baltes came in fifth in the 200 meters with a time of 23.42 seconds, and Gannon Farrens finished fourth in the two-mile in 10 minutes and 33 seconds. In the field events, Daniel Gruess came in tied for second in the high jump with a leap of six feet and two inches. Faaris Amegankpoe took fifth in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet and 6.75 inches.
