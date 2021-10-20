Maple Grove cross country had a successful Northwest Suburban Conference Championship meet at Elk River Golf Club on Oct. 13, with both the varsity girls and boys teams finishing top three overall.
The girls took second place as a team with 86 points, behind only first-place Champlin Park (58 points). Senior Lindsey Young finished eighth overall and an All-Conference honoree with a time of 20 minutes and 33 seconds, eighth-grader April Watson took 11th place in 20:35, and freshman Lexi Hanna, finished 19th with a time of 21:00.
Watson, Hanna, freshmen Kelsey Young, who took 20th in 21:01 and Sierra Krull, 28th in 21:32, were also named to the All-Conference team.
The junior varsity team also impressed at Elk River, taking second place with 39 points, narrowly behind Centennial (36). Junior Grace Heinecke finished in fifth place with a time of 23:25. Sophomore Gabrielle Ashpole took 7th overall in 23:38 and freshman Kaci Roeber came right behind Ashpole in eighth place with a time of 23:41.
The Crimson boys varsity squad finished third place overall with 91 points, behind Andover (80) and Centennial (74). Freshman Gannon Farrens led Maple Grove with a ninth place finish in 17:22.
Seniors Cody Kryzer and senior Nick St. Peter took 12th and 21st with times of 17:43 and 18:01, respectively.
Farrens, Kryzer, and St. Peter were named to the All-Conference team, along with seniors Addison Wong (24th in 18:08), Parker Koland (25th in 18:11), and Myles Brown (27th in 18:14). Junior P.J. Wilde, who finished in 31st with a time of 18:21, was named an honorable mention.
Junior varsity captured first place with 49 points, led by senior Justin Holmgren and freshman Oliver Retrum, who finished second and third respectively with times of 19:09 and 19:21. Junior Nathan Isaak took 13th in 19:52.
OSSEO
Osseo cross country once again leaned on its dominant runners on Oct. 13 at the conference championship, leading to a fourth place (122 points) finish for the varsity girls and eighth place (177 points) for the boys.
Senior Alexa Davis led the Oriole girls with a fourth place individual finish in 19:45, followed by her sister, sophomore Jules Davis, finishing in sixth place with a time of 19:45.
Junior Maria Hoff, who along with the Davis sisters were named All-Conference runners, took 25th with a time of 21:21, and sophomore Teresa Shah, who was named an honorable mention, finished 41st in 21:59.
The junior varsity girls finished third (67), led by freshman Elsie Higgins, who finished fourth overall with a time of 23:20. Junior Linnea Noeldner took 11th in 23:53, and sophomore Kaylee Buerman finished 15th overall with a time of 24:08.
For the varsity boys, sophomore Cade Sanvik, who was named an All-Conference runner, finished fifth overall with a time of 16:56. Senior Matt Oujiri took 30th in 18:20 and sophomore Ty Prokop finished 40th with a time of 18:30. Both Oujiri and Prokop were named honorable mentions.
The junior varsity boys took sixth place (149) as a team, led by freshman Bennet Prokop, finishing seventh overall with a time of 19:40. Freshman Mikkyle Miller took 28th in 20:17, and sophomore Henry Dukowitz finished 34th with a time of 20:30.
