After beating Delano 6-0 in their season opener, Maple Grove girls hockey faced their first real test of the year with a home game Nov. 20 against ninth-ranked Holy Family. The Fire came into this contest winners of their first two games of the season against Warroad (3-2) and Shakopee (4-1), but that winning streak came to an end with a 2-2 tie against the Crimson.
Holy Family got the scoring started with a first-period goal from senior forward Maddie Kaiser. Facing a 1-0 deficit, Maple Grove delivered a game-tying goal in the second period thanks to an unassisted goal from junior forward Ella Olson.
Later in the frame, the Fire answered back with a goal from junior defender Ella Knewtson, but 30 seconds after, Crimson senior forward Tia Rice knotted the score 2-2 with a powerplay goal. From that point on, the rest of the game was defined by defense and goaltending. Maple Grove sophomore goalie Dani Strom and Holy Family junior goalie Sedona Blair slammed the door shut on their opponent, not allowing another score in the second, third, or overtime periods. Strom made 32 saves on 34 shots, and Blair made 30 saves on 32 shots.
Then Nov. 23, the Crimson continued their stretch of non-conference games with a home matchup against the Blake Bears (1-1). After falling behind 2-1 in the second period, Maple Grove rattled off five unanswered goals and cruised to a 6-2 victory over the visiting Bears. Crimson junior forward Stella Retrum got the team’s scoring started in the first period and tied the score 1-1. Blake retook the lead early in the second period, and that’s when the Crimson charge started. Freshman forward Kelsey Olson tied it up 2-2 and the Retrum got her second score of the game on a shorthanded rush, making it 3-2 Maple Grove. Five minutes later, junior defender Emily Oakland added a score to double the lead and the Crimson held a 4-2 advantage heading into the final frame. Rice and Ella Olson each added late third-period goals and Maple Grove put the icing on a 6-2 victory. Strom made 22 saves on 24 shots on net.
Finally, Maple Grove hosted Alexandria (1-2) Nov. 27, shutting out the Cardinals 3-0. With no scoring in the first two periods, the Crimson jumped on the Cardinals early in the third period with a goal from Rice and then added two more with scores from sophomore forward Bella Shipley and Ella Olson. Strom saved all 18 shots that came her way. Maple Grove improved to 3-0-1 with the undefeated week.
COMING UP
Maple Grove plays at Wayzata (5-1) at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Plymouth Ice Center.
Maple Grove then plays at Blaine (3-2) at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at Fogerty Arena.
