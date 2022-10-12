Amid a year of big wins and difficult losses, Crimson girls soccer started the final week of their regular season with a trip to Andover, who started the day at No. 2 in the conference with an 8-0-1 undefeated conference record.

It would prove to be a great night for the Crimson, who beat Andover 2-0 Oct. 4 to return to winning ways and improve to 4-4-2 going into their final match. It would all come from a big first half offensively, along with a strong 80 minutes of defense, led by goalkeeper Bella Henna. Anya Gerlach and Kendall Qual would score Maple Grove’s two first half goals.

