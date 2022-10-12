Amid a year of big wins and difficult losses, Crimson girls soccer started the final week of their regular season with a trip to Andover, who started the day at No. 2 in the conference with an 8-0-1 undefeated conference record.
It would prove to be a great night for the Crimson, who beat Andover 2-0 Oct. 4 to return to winning ways and improve to 4-4-2 going into their final match. It would all come from a big first half offensively, along with a strong 80 minutes of defense, led by goalkeeper Bella Henna. Anya Gerlach and Kendall Qual would score Maple Grove’s two first half goals.
Coon Rapids
Maple Grove had the chance to follow up their Tuesday result when they hosted Coon Rapids Oct. 6 in their final regular season match of 2022. A win would get the Crimson up to a 5-4-2 record. It was a night to remember for the Crimson, who dominated their final match before sections in a 10-0 win.
The first goal came from forward Avery Toms, who followed up on a deflected ball in the box to score the opener 11 minutes into the match. Quall followed up just three minutes later, heading in a corner kick to make it 2-0.
Maple Grove was winning all their battles, dominating possession, playing the best passes,and taking their chances. Gerlach slotted home a goal after Abbey Oakland made a fantastic run down the right wing to set up a chance, before Toms got her second of the night, finding space in the box and setting up a shot on goal. It was 4-0 at half time.
If there was any concern of the Crimson taking their foot off the gas pedal, there was no need for it. Toms finished her hat trick just two minutes into the second half with a nice run and dribble to make space for herself.
Gerlach found her second of the night soon after, before Riley Lloyd jumped in front of an attempted clearance by a Coon Rapids defender and deflecting the ball into the net for her first goal of the day.
Abbey Oakland, who had put in a shift defending and attack throughout the right side of the field, would get a goal of her own 24 minutes into the second half, before Alex Erchul was the first to a deflected ball in the box, scoring her first of the night before running off to celebrate. Maddy Raymond had the final touches on a counter attack triggered by a miskicked ball by the goalie.
It would end there at 10-0. Maple Grove was rarely threatened defensively against Coon Rapids, but when they were it was handled quickly before getting the ball to a front line that would not give up on a chance to score.
Head coach Jean-Yves Viardin was happy to end the regular season on such a high note.
“It’s been a work in progress,” he said. “We’ve had to try a whole bunch of different line ups and formations and give the girls time to get to know each other. We didn’t want this to be a rebuild year, it kind of started that way, but I think we found our stride now... now we’re just working on fine tuning certain things.”
Viardin added that while the team’s record isn’t quite what they hoped for, he was pleased with their competitiveness.
“I think we had a couple of tight games that could have really gone either way, so I think we didn’t win as many as we thought we would, but we were really competitive in all of the games,” he said.
The regular season now comes to a close Maple Grove girls soccer, who will traveled to Roseville for the first round of the Section 5AAA tournament on Oct. 11, after press deadline.
