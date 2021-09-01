A new season always brings new hope. But for the Maple Grove girls soccer program, the hope is instead seeking to keep the status quo. Coming off a COVID-19-shortened season last year where they went 9-4-1 and won the Section 8AA title, and winning their first-ever state tournament the season prior, the Crimson now have a target on their back every time they step on the field.
And in starting the 2021 season on Aug. 26 against their rival Osseo, Maple Grove began the new campaign just where they ended the last one: securing a 4-0 opening night win. The Crimson got the scoring started with a first-half goal before adding three more in the second half to pull away from the Orioles, who were looking to bounce back from a 1-10-1 record last season.
Seniors Quinn Omar, Lauren Zimmerman, Allison Lindblom, and junior Franni Gustanski each scored a goal in the Crimson win. Senior goalkeeper Ingrid Kautzman made five saves in the shutout.
Then on Aug. 28, off-the-field drama made its presence known as Maple Grove’s 0-0 contest against Champlin Park was called after halftime due to repeated lightning strikes from thunderstorms. After two games, the Crimson’s record stands at 1-0-1.
BOYS
Coming off back-to-back Section 8AA titles, Maple Grove boys soccer enters the 2021 season in new territory. No longer a member of the section they have won three times in the last four years, the Crimson are faced with a new challenge of residing in Section 5AA.
But implications of the section switch will be faced down the road. The focus was instead on kicking off the regular season, Maple Grove was ready to kick off play against Osseo on Aug. 26, but a heavy thunderstorm forced the game to be postponed. Instead, the Crimson opened the season against Champlin Park on Aug. 28.
Always a physical contest between the Crimson and the Rebels, Champlin Park went toe to toe with Maple Grove for most of the match, but a late header from Crimson junior Carter Sheard proved to be the difference in Maple Grove’s 3-2 win.
Champlin Park opened the scoring 12 minutes into the first half, but in what would become a pattern, Maple Grove answered. Five minutes later, junior newcomer Aaron Badillo laced a shot past the Rebels goalkeeper to knot the score at 1-1.
Then later in the half, Champlin Park found themselves on the right side of a 2 on 1 man advantage, and capitalized, retaking the lead 2-1.
Again, the Crimson had an answer. Junior captain Chris Frantz tied the score 2-2 with just over three minutes before intermission, and that was the score until midway through the second half. It was then when Maple Grove lined up for a corner kick and, leaping above the Rebels defense, Sheard’s head found the ball, and the ball found the back of the net. 3-2 Maple Grove.
Key saves from junior goalkeeper Holden Waldrum kept the one-goal lead intact and on one final shot attempt with five seconds remaining, Waldrum saved the ball until he kicked it high up in the air, celebrating a season-opening win.
