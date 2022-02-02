Maple Grove’s eighth-ranked girls basketball team is officially on a roll, as they extended their winning streak to eight games with a 71-63 overtime win over Champlin Park (7-7) Jan. 25.
With both teams tied 61-61 at the end of regulation, the Crimson, who saw a 10-point halftime lead slip away, dominated the overtime session 10-2 and left with a narrow eight-point win over their conference foe.
Freshman guard Jordan Ode led the team with a career-high 19 points, followed by 14 from senior forward Ari Gordon, 12 from sophomore forward Claire Stern, and 11 from senior guard Kyla Overskei. Junior guard Kennedy Klick was still out of the lineup due to an ankle sprain suffered two weeks ago.
Totino-Grace
The streak rolled on as the Crimson beat 10th-ranked (Class 3A) Totino-Grace (12-5) by a score of 70-59 Jan. 27, recording their ninth win in a row and their 13th in 14 games.
With Maple Grove holding a 37-23 halftime lead, Totino-Grace made their push back into the game early in the second half, as they forced the Crimson into several turnovers, which led to fastbreak points and an erosion of the 14-point deficit.
Suddenly, the Eagles cut the Crimson advantage to just three points, 41-38. But Maple Grove didn’t panic and like they have the past several weeks, got into a groove.
“We got away from what we were doing for a bit,” Maple Grove head coach Mark Cook said. “We started throwing the ball away and not executing the way we planned. I kept reminding them ‘stay the course, do what you do, you’re a really good basketball team, just go do it,’ and they did it and I’m so proud of them.”
Their defense put the clamps down on Totino-Grace and hot shooting led by Overskei paved the way for Maple Grove to expand their lead once again. Late free-throw execution put the game away and sealed an eleven-point victory for the Crimson. Maple Grove improved to 13-4 on the season, with a perfect 10-0 conference record. Overskei led the team with 24 points and Ode added 14.
With the win, Maple Grove head coach Mark Cook reached a milestone: his 300th career victory as head coach.
“It is a time to reflect on a long time coaching,” Cook said. “It is fun to be able to look back on all the different relationships with the kids and the memories. I’m really honored and blessed to work at a school and community that has welcomed me for 17 years and allowed me to reach this milestone.”
Since Dec. 7, the Crimson have only lost one game, which Cook credits to their selfless approach every game.
“The kids are clicking and learning how to play together and learning how to be selfless,” he said. “This team really loves each other. It’s a next-man-up mentality and I’m proud of them. They believe in one another and cheer and are happy for each other and that’s very fun to see.”
Coming up
The Maple Grove girls will host Andover (11-7) Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.
