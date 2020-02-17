But last Friday, the Crimson were celebrating wildly at the Roseville Ice Arena after they successfully defended their Section 5 title with a tense 4-2 win over Blaine.
“We were a little rough at the start of the season and it was hard to tell,” said junior forward Lauren Stenslie. “But we got it going and I figured we were going to come out on top. We have done awesome this season. I am so proud of everybody.”
The Crimson had some ups and downs in the first half and ended 2019 losing four of five games. But they found their groove in 2020 and went 10-2. They carried the momentum into the sections and beat Rogers 4-1 in the semifinal and Blaine 4-2 in the final.
“At the beginning they doubted themselves,” said Crimson coach Amber Hegland. “Be we told them they can be great and we’re going to do everything we can to stay in the fight so that we can be in this position at the end of the year.”
The top-seeded Crimson had to come from behind to beat No. 2 Blaine. The Bengals scored a power play goal at 6:03 of the first period but Stenslie tied things up 42 seconds later on a breakaway. Chloe Corbin slipped a long pass to spring Stenslie and the Crimson top scorer turned on the jets to break free from a Bengal, deked the goalie and slid the puck into the net.
“They had a really good forecheck and we had an amazing breakout and I happened to break through,” Stenslie said. “Chloe Corbin passed it in the area, I skated to it and capitalized on it. That was an awesome play by the whole team.”
The Crimson took a 2-1 lead 32 seconds into the second period. Defenseman Jenna Timm blocked an outlet pass and sent the puck to the front of the net. Sam Nordstrom did a nice give-and-go with Stella Retrum and beat the goalie with a low shot.
The Bengals battled hard and had some good scoring chances but Crimson junior goalie Brooke Cassibo made some key saves. The Crimson increased the lead to 3-1 with 1:38 left. Stenslie drew the Blaine defense to her and passed to a wide open Bridgit Goetsch at the blue line. The junior defender and captain rifled a hard shot high into the upper corner for a 3-1 lead.
The Crimson were in control most of the third period and had chances to open a 4-1 lead but Retrum and Stenslie were stopped in their breakaways.
Blaine made it interesting with a rebound goal with 2:28 left. The Bengals pulled their goalie but Stenslie ended the suspense when she fired a shot from near center ice into the open net with 31 seconds remaining.
When the final horn sounded, the Crimson charged Cassibo and started a wild celebration.
“It was a little bit scary,” Cassibo said of the sight of her wild teammates charging toward her.
That was probably the only moment that Cassibo lost her nerves for she was stellar and made 25 saves in the biggest game of her life.
“There was a lot of pressure in the section final,” Cassibo said. “Honestly, every game I just come out and do my best. I only focus on the game and the outcome is whatever the outcome is.”
“Brooke has been amazing this year,” junior forward Tristana Tatur said. “I can’t thank her enough about everything she has done. She has grown incredibly. I can’t be more proud of her.”
Cassibo’s goaltending, Stenslie’s two goals and great teamwork have propelled the Crimson into their second state tournament.
“The girls have worked extremely hard since day 1 to get to this point,” Hegland said. “I am so proud of them for they have overcome and persevere. They really learned to believe in themselves and their team and put themselves in this position. We played extremely well. They were gritty, made a whole bunch of great reads to get us out of pressure. They relied on one another to do it as a team against a very, very good Blaine team.”
“It’s an amazing feeling. It’s an honor,” Tatur said. “We were pretty confident coming into this game. We knew we could do it again but we had to put the work in. We put the work in and we are here now.”
Stenslie (26 goals) and Tatur (22 goals) have led Maple Grove in scoring this season but they said the key to Maple Grove’s success is team play.
“It’s always a team game,” Tatur said. “Everybody puts in the efforts and the goals come and go for the whole team. All three lines can definitely score goals and it happens every single game. It’s just awesome.”
“I think our whole team has stepped up,” Stenslie said. “There are a bunch of scorers on the team and we are able to play three lines.”
STATE
The Crimson are hoping to improve on last year’s state tournament when they lost game one and won the next two to capture the consolation championship. They are seeded fourth and will open against No. 5 Hill-Murray in the state quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Xcel Energy Center.
The state semifinals are Friday, Feb. 21, and the state championship game is Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. Edina is seeded No. 1. The other teams are 2. Andover, 3. Minnetonka, 4. Maple Grove, 5. Hill-Murray, and unseeded Farmington, Roseau and Burnsville.
The Crimson (20-6-1) lost to Edina, Andover and Minnetonka but beat Hill-Murray 3-0 during the regular season.
Hegland, who is leading her third team to the state tournament, leaves no doubt about her expectations for her team in this year’s state tournament.
“We told this group the entire year that we believe they have enough talent and that they have enough fight in them that they could be in the championship game and win a state title,” Hegland said. “That’s what we are planning to do.”
