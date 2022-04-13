Maple Grove’s girls lacrosse squad is in a familiar spot entering the 2022 season: being the hunted in Section 8. The Crimson have won the section each of the last five seasons and that is where their eyes are set again as their season nears its inception.
With 10 returnees and eight first-year players, Maple Grove is led by their captains: Junior Mia Fagerlee, senior Dani Key, junior Leah Muscatello, and senior Jamie Stolp. Key and Stolp have been on varsity since ninth grade, so their experience will be something the younger girls will lean on as the season progresses.
“The [upperclassmen] girls have already filled the shoes of the seniors that graduated in 2021,” head coach Haley Corradi said. “While those women are off to very successful freshmen years [at college], our current high schoolers have been working very hard over the offseason to prepare for 2022.”
Juniors Leah Muscatello and Ella Olson and sophomore Grace Erickson are looking to build off of their first time on varsity last year.
Newcomers to keep a name on include Sosi Van Wyk, Hadley Kudla, and Emma Crater. For Corradi and the Crimson, their goals in 2022 are nothing new.
“Our goal this year is definitely to make it back to the state tournament in our new section,” Corradi said. “As well as winning that first state [tournament] game.”
Coming up
The Crimson host Osseo-Park Center April 18 in the season opener at 7 p.m.
