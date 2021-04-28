Opening up the long-awaited lacrosse season against Coon Rapids on April 19, the Maple Grove girls shut out the Cardinals 22-0. Trying to defend their section crown for a fifth-straight season, the Crimson were paced by six goals from Becky Goetsch, three from Courtney Leising, and three from Dani Key.
Grace Erickson and Ella Olson each had a team-high two assists, and goalie Brigit Goetsch saved all three shots on net from the Cardinals.
On April 21, Maple Grove played host to conference rival Andover, who two days prior defeated Osseo/Park Center 18-3. Each time the Crimson and Huskies square off, the physicality between the teams goes up a level, and this game was no different.
For most of the first half, Maple Grove controlled the time of possession and kept the pressure on the Huskies defense, which eventually led to a goal from Maddi Bast with just ten minutes left in the half. Two late scores by Becky Goetsch and another from Bast gave Maple Grove three by halftime, and Andover scratched late as well to make the score 3-1 at intermission.
Second half action mimicked the first 25 minutes, with Maple Grove dominating the ball and holding the Huskies defense hostage by their net. Leah Muscatello opened the second-half scoring less than five minutes in to make it 4-1, and then a minute later, Lauren Stenslie added another, extending the lead to 5-1.
The Huskies answered back to make it 5-2, but Maple Grove’s firm hold on the game was never in doubt. Dani Kay got involved in the Crimson scoring midway through the half, and a late goal from Becky Goetsch, her second, sealed the 7-3 Maple Grove win.
Brigit Goetsch finished with six saves on nine shots.
