Both Maple Grove and Osseo/Park Center girls lacrosse returned to play on April 17, with the Crimson beating Andover and Osseo/Park Center losing to Centennial.
Andover at Maple Grove
Maple Grove kept their winning start going with a statement 14-3 win over Andover at home on Monday, pulling ahead of the Huskies in the second half after a closer first half contest.
The Crimson led 5-2 at halftime, then scored nine goals in the second half just one from Andover. Maple Grove had 25 shots against the Huskies.
Sosi Van Wyk led the scoring with three goals and one assist. Leah Muscatello and Ella Olson scored two goals and made two assists, while Ryley and Jayde Isaacson also score two goals. Ella Edstrom, Hadley Kudla, and Caitlin Coughlin also scored a goal a piece.
Maple Grove girls lacrosse played two games the following week, hosting Blaine on Monday, April 24, and traveling to Elk River/Zimmerman on Wednesday, April 26.
Osseo/Park Center at Centennial
It was a difficult day on the field for Osseo/Park Center girls lacrosse as they lost 1-15 on the road, now holding a 0-2 record in both conference and overall play.
OPC girls lacrosse played two games the following week, hosting Champlin Park and Spring Lake Park on April 24 and 26 respectively.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
