After beating St. Cloud in the Section 8A quarterfinals, the Maple Grove girls lacrosse team welcomed St. Michael-Albertville to Crimson Stadium on June 7 for a section semi-final tilt. Thanks to a balanced scoring attack once again and solid defense, the Crimson advanced to the section finals with a 15-5 win.
The Knights came into the game with a boost of momentum after beating Becker 16-9 last week and rode that into the opening minutes against the Crimson. With Maple Grove jumping out to a 2-0 lead, most of their games this season saw that lead triple before the opponent got on the board. However, the Knights responded right away by scoring two goals of their own to tie it at 2-2.
From that point on, it was all Maple Grove. The stretch of unanswered goals began with the Crimson scoring five straight to make it 7-2, which led to a 7-3 halftime lead. In the second half, more offense from Maple Grove expanded the lead to as big as 10, and that was the differential that remained on the scoreboard as time ran out.
Maddi Bast led the team with four goals and Ella Olson added a hat trick of her own. Goalie Brigit Goetsch made four saves on nine shots.
The stage was now set. Maple Grove welcomed third-seeded Elk River-Zimmerman on June 9 for a shot at a fifth consecutive section title, dating back to 2016. But in the first half, the Elks didn’t back down from the top-seeded Crimson. Pressuring defense and high-intensity effort were the calling cards for the visitors in the opening 25 minutes, forcing Maple Grove into difficult offensive sets and turnovers. By halftime, the scoreboard mirrored the defensive focus on the field. Maple Grove 1, Elk River-Zimmerman 1.
Earlier on in the season the Crimson and Elks squared off in another tightly contested game, with Maple Grove coming away with a 9-8 win. While Maple Grove got the result they wanted that night, the game proved that the Elks could compete head-to-head with the talented Crimson.
With 25 minutes left in the section final, Maple Grove came out of intermission with a renewed focus on their game plan. “We knew this would be a tough game coming in,” head coach Haley Corradi said. Elk River-Zimmerman took an early 2-1 second-half lead, but that would be all the scoring the visitors would get. Riding the outstanding play of senior goalie Brigit Goetsch and a ferocious defense, the Crimson were eliminating shots left and right from the Elks. In addition to neutralizing the visiting offense, Maple Grove got timely scores from their key players. Senior Becky Goetsch tied it up at 2-2 with 17 minutes to go, and then Maddi Bast gave the Crimson a 3-2 lead just three minutes later.
Courtney Leising added an insurance goal with five minutes remaining to make it 4-2 and Maple Grove survived a valiant Elk effort to advance to state for a fifth-straight year. Leising led the team with two goals scored and Brigit Goetsch made eight saves on 10 shots on net. “Brigit played outstanding,” Corradi said.
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced last season to be canceled, Maple Grove decided to retire the number 2020, out of respect to the 2020 team which had the potential to be one of the program’s most special teams. If anything, the hiatus has only sweetened the reality of making the state tournament for the girls who have been here before. “We were excited to prove people wrong that thought we couldn’t do it this year,” Corradi said.
“Not having a season last year was hard, but I think it gave us that drive to come back this year and fight for it,” Brigit Goetsch said. “Each time, it’s special to go back to state. It’s an unbelievable feeling.”
Maple Grove will play Rosemount in the state quarterfinals on June 16 at Stillwater Area High School at 11 a.m.
