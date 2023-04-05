Maple Grove girls lacrosse is ready to take to the field this spring as its 2023 season draws near.
Head Coach Haley Corradi is looking forward to working with the team’s senior leaders, who head a sizable senior class after last year’s smaller graduating class.
“We had some great senior leaders last year, but the thing that was nice for us compared to other schools last year was that we had a very small senior class... We have a pretty big senior class this year. We have some awesome captains that have led us through the offseason. That’s Ella Olson, Emma Crater and Kaitlyn Cofflin.”
Olson and Sosi Van Wyk led Maple Grove on points with 43 and 40, respectively. Olson scored 30 goals and made 13 assists, while Van Wyk scored 28 goals and made 12 assists. Both players return this season, Olson as a senior and Van Wyk as a sophomore.
Corradi, who also played five years of high school lacrosse for Maple Grove High School before attending the University of Minnesota, is particularly optimistic about the underclassmen talent at Maple Grove, a part of a roster she thinks can shine this season.
“The piece that is probably pretty unique for our team is that our ninth- and tenth-grade classes are quite stellar and I’m looking for them to make a pretty big jump. [They’ll have] a lot of minutes on the field, they’ll lead, [we expect good things] just overall. ... I’m hoping they can step up, not think of their ages as a deterrent, because I’m really excited for what they’ll do.”
Corradi explained that the goals for the season have been discussed with the captains and include reaching the section championship game, after being knocked out in the quarterfinals last season. She also discussed the factor of Maple Grove’s change of section several years ago. The team currently play in Section 5AAAA.
“I sat down with the captains and we planned out realistic goals for the year, but also stretch goals. We recently moved to probably the toughest section in the state, if not one of the top two toughest in the state, section five. ... We would love to be in that section championship. That’s our first goal, obviously with the goal of winning it, and then after that, we reevaluate our goals [for state].”
The Crimson won their section in 2021, ending their season in a state tournament quarterfinal loss. They ended the year with a 15-2 overall record. In 2022, the team ended the season with an early loss in the section quarterfinals to Blake. They ended the year with a 10-4 overall record.
Despite the early section loss, the Crimson shined bright in 2022, completing a six-game win streak stretching from May 11-25 to end the regular season.
Corradi feels that the talent and discipline is there to make 2023 special as the team looks to make changes.
“We know the challenges we have in front of us. I’m hoping the fact that we did have a small graduating class last year works in our favor. We’re definitely revamping the offense this season. So, if the girls can get a good grasp on that, I think they’re going to have, at least in our conference, a definite advantage.”
The Crimson girls lacrosse coach added that Maple Grove will keep academics and individual experiences as priorities.
“We’re a program that does care about the student, the player, first. We take their academics very seriously. We hold them accountable in different ways and we always try to make sure we’re teaching them more than lacrosse. Essentially, [we think about] what the coaches are doing, what’s the message of the program, teaching these young women and how to prepare them for life after high school.”
Maple Grove girls lacrosse starts the season against Centennial at home on Thursday, April 13.
