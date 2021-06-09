Coming off an impressive regular season with a 12-1 record, including seven in a row to end the year, Maple Grove girls lacrosse entered the Section 8A playoffs as the top seed and full of confidence.

They began their pursuit of a fifth consecutive section crown on June 3 when they hosted St. Cloud. And before the visitors got a chance to get comfortable on the turf field of Crimson stadium, the home team orchestrated an ambush.

Maple Grove jumped out to an 8-0 lead and extended it further as the game progressed. The largest lead became 19 in the second half and Crimson cruised to a 22-3 win.

Becky Goetsch scored a team-high four goals. Maddi Bast, Dani Key, and Courtney Leising each recorded a hat trick.

Goalie Brigit Goetsch made three saves. Maple Grove faced off against St. Michael-Albertville on June 7 in the section semifinal, after press deadline.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments