For Maple Grove girls lacrosse, the state tournament is familiar ground.
Having now won five consecutive section 8A titles, the Crimson seemingly have a timeshare residence in the class A state quarterfinals. This year, Maple Grove had a first-round date with the third-seeded Rosemount Irish on June 16 at Stillwater Area High School, but couldn’t keep up with the South Suburban powerhouse, falling 12-5.
In the first minute of the game, Maple Grove got off to a quick 1-0 lead thanks to a score from senior Courtney Leising, and it looked like the Crimson would be giving the favored Irish a run for their money. But Rosemount, with a fast-paced offense, answered with three goals of their own in a span of four minutes.
The first-half lead would have been bigger had it not been for several crucial saves by senior goalie Brigit Goetsch. Nevertheless, the Irish kept putting intense pressure on the Crimson defense by winning nearly every draw and therefore controlling the ball. “Rosemount crushed us on the draws,” Maple Grove head coach Haley Corradi said.
For the last five minutes of the half, the Irish had gotten into a comfortable cycle. Win the draw, set up the offense, and then score. Rinse, repeat. By halftime, Rosemount had extended their lead to 10-3.
After intermission, it was more of the same from the Irish. The turf and all the 50-50 balls seemed to be invisibly slanted towards Rosemount, leaving Maple Grove with very few quality scoring chances. They did capitalize on two more in the second half, one from sophomore Ella Olson and another from Leising. But it was not enough. Rosemount advanced to the state semifinals to play second-seeded Lakeville South, where the Irish fell 10-9.
“I was very proud of how our girls played,” Corradi said.
Leising led the team with two goals, followed by Olson, junior Jamie Stolp, and junior Dani Key with one apiece. Brigit Goetsch, who Corradi called ‘outstanding,’ made 12 saves on 24 shots.
For the seniors on the team, their time in the program will be remembered as a rousing success. Five straight section titles may be the outward evidence of the seniors’ achievements, but their legacy was formed through the day-to-day process, building the foundation of Maple Grove lacrosse one step at a time.
“Their legacy will be hard to be touched,” Corradi said of the seniors. “I’ve never had a senior class work as hard as they did through the full season. They never took a rep off and helped instill a passion for lacrosse in our program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.