Coming off their first defeat of the season, Maple Grove girls lacrosse immediately got back on the right foot with an 11-6 win over Centennial on May 10. Leading 8-4 at halftime, the Crimson kept the Cougars at arms-distance the rest of the way and finished with a five-goal victory. Becky Goetsch and Dani Key each tallied a hat trick, and Maddi Bast chipped in two goals as well. Goalie Brigit Goetsch made 11 saves on 17 shots.
Then two days later, Maple Grove traveled to Totino-Grace and beat up on the Eagles, winning by a wide margin of 20-2. Bast, Goetsch, and Courtney Leising each scored two goals in the first half en route to a 10-0 intermission lead. The Crimson offense only kept attacking in the second half, totaling another 10 goals while allowing the Eagles to only score two. Key led the team with four goals, and Bast, Goetsch, and Leising each added a hat trick. Brigit Goetsch had to make only one save on three shots.
Ending the week with a home game against Robbinsdale Armstrong, the Crimson continued their good play with an 8-3 win. Five first-half goals paced Maple Grove to an early lead, and stellar defense kept the Falcons at bay the whole night. Bast, Goetsch, and Key each scored two goals, and Leising and Ella Olson each chipped in one. Maple Grove improved to 8-1 with the win.
