Crimson girls hoops’ win streak hits 7

The Crimson train kept rolling Jan. 18, when the eighth-ranked Maple Grove girls basketball team extended their winning streak to six games with a 65-54 victory over Blaine (10-3) on Youth Night at Maple Grove Senior High.
From the get-go, defense was the name of the game for both conference rivals. Maple Grove’s man-to-man defense created energy for the Crimson to force turnovers, while Blaine’s zone defense, which switched from 2-3 to 1-3-1, got in the way of the home team’s passing lanes and clogged up the paint. That forced Maple Grove to rely on their outside shooting, which worked early but cooled off a bit as the game neared halftime.
By intermission, the Crimson held a slim 27-25 lead over the Bengals. Then in the second half, the Crimson, once again faced with a zone defense, started making more of their shots.
Senior guard Kyla Overskei showed her sweet outside touch and led the team with 20 points on the night. With junior guard Kennedy Klick nursing a sprained ankle suffered against DeLaSalle last week, the Crimson offense complemented Overskei’s shooting with the aggressive cutting and driving to the basket of senior forward Ari Gordon and freshman guard Jordan Ode, who scored 18 and 11 points, respectively.
Klick is day-to-day and hoping to return next week. As Maple Grove held a 53-50 lead in the final minutes of action, Overskei drained a wing three-pointer, which made it a six-point game, and the Crimson defense and free throw shooting took it over from there, salting away an 11-point win.
Two days later, Maple Grove traveled to face rival Centennial (7-8) in what would turn out to be a defensive showdown. Both teams held each other to 19 first-half points, but it was the Crimson who did just enough to eke out a 48-46 victory and improve their winning streak to seven games. Ode tied her season-high with 13 points, which led the team, Overskei added 10 points, and sophomore forward Claire Stern scored nine points. Maple Grove improved to 11-4 on the season with the victories.
Coming up
The Maple Grove girls will host Totino-Grace (11-5) Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.
