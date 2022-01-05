Maple Grove’s girls basketball closed out their 2021 slate of games on a high note by traveling to Farmington (3-6) Dec. 28 and beating the Tigers 78-50.

Thanks to a dominant first half which saw the Crimson hold a 43-23 halftime lead, Maple Grove continued their momentum in the final 18 minutes en route to a 28-point win.

Crimson junior guard Kennedy Klick led all scorers with 19 points, followed by 15 points from sophomore forward Claire Stern, her season-high, and senior guard Kyla Overskei, who leads the team with 14.3 points per game, and 13 from freshman guard Jordan Ode, also her season-high.

Maple Grove ended the 2021 calendar year with a 5-4 record.

BOYS

Maple Grove boys basketball ended their 2021 calendar year with a trip up Interstate 94 to compete in the Granite City Classic, held at St. John’s University and Sartell Dec. 29 and 30.

Coming off two straight wins over Rogers and Elk River, the Crimson met their match in the holiday tournament, losing to both fourth-ranked Minnetonka (5-1) and Prior Lake (3-4) by scores of 81-74, and 67-53, respectively.

Maple Grove senior guard Derrick Jameson led the team with 17 points in the loss to the Skippers, and fellow senior guards Jon Haakenson and Ashton Keomysy each added 15 points.

The Crimson begin 2022 with a 2-5 record.

COMING UP

The Maple Grove boys travel to Coon Rapids (5-2) to face the Cardinals Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.

The Maple Grove girls host Coon Rapids (0-8) Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. and then travel to Armstrong (4-4) to play the Falcons Jan. 8 at 2 p.m.

