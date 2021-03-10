Maple Grove girls basketball dominated Champlin Park on March 3, winning 71-46.
The Crimson picked up where they left off after dismantling Osseo, getting out to a 45-16 halftime lead.
While the visiting Rebels outscored the Crimson 30-26 in the second half, the damage was already done, giving the Crimson another win to move to 12-2.
Maple Grove eighth grade guard Jordan Ode led all scorers with a season-high 16 points. Junior guard Ari Gordon scored 14, senior guard Kylie Baranick totaled 13, and sophomore guard Kennedy Klick added 12.
“We’re seeing kids step up and do things they haven’t been asked to in the past,” head coach Mark Cook said. “It is fun to watch how we trust each other.”
On March 4, Maple Grove girls basketball traveled to Spring Lake Park to take on the Panthers and came away with a 57-50 win.
The first half went back-and-forth, but by the end of the first 18 minutes, the Crimson held a 30-27 lead. Physicality is a calling card for both teams, and Maple Grove was prepared to meet a tough team.
“We knew going in it would be a physical battle,” Cook said. “I’m proud of how our kids battled.”
Throughout the second half, one constant in the Crimson offense was Baranick. Scoring a season-high 25 points, the senior guard led the way, both by constantly attacking the basket and hitting 10 of 14 free throws.
“Kylie was an absolute stud,” Cook said. “She is such a calming force and has really taken on the leadership role.”
With the win, Maple Grove moved to 13-2 on the season, with a winning streak of three games.
To try and make the winning streak four games, the Crimson battled Coon Rapids (1-10) on March 6.
While records may show this game to be a blowout, Cook told his team beforehand not to overlook the Cardinals. And if the first half showed anything, the visiting Crimson were in for a battle.
Holding a slim 29-27 halftime lead, Maple Grove led the way in the second half with their defense, which has been a calling card for the Crimson all year. Coon Rapids scored just 18 second-half points, and Maple Grove walked away with a 55-45 win.
Baranick led all scorers with 16 points and Klick added 14.
The Crimson, winners of four straight, moved to 14-2, while the Cardinals dropped to 1-11.
