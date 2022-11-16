Crimson hockey started its 2022-23 season with a hard-fought 2-0 Northwest Suburban conference win over Centennial/Spring Lake Park.
Hosted at Centennial Sports Arena, the match would see the two teams wait until the third period to score. That wait was not for a lack of trying. Maple Grove had a combined 16 shots in the first two periods, while Centennial/Spring Lake Park had 10. Those sparring chances were paired with a first period full of minor penalties.
Maple Grove would receive the first three, from the first minute of play to the 12th, the latter two going to Natalie Laurance and Emily Oakland. Centennial/Spring Lake Park and Maple Grove then each earned another minor penalty.
The second period proved quieter, with no penalties but several chances for both teams.
Despite Centennial/Spring Lake Park outshooting the Crimson 14 to 8 in the third period, it was Maple Grove that notched two goals, both scored by Stella Retrum. The first goal, assisted by Kelsey Olson, came in the 9th minute; the second came in the 16th.
It was a strong night for goalie Dani Strom, who kept Maple Grove in the game as she waited for her teammates to score. Strom saved 24 shots during her 51-minute mission.
Maple Grove head coach Jim Koltes said he was pleased with how his side faired against a talented Centennial/Spring Lake Park defense.
“We thought we played really well. Scoring chances, we had a few. ... We had opportunities to take the lead earlier and just didn’t go our way. That’s just hockey. Their goalie’s good and they have a couple good defenders, a good first line.”
Koltes added that the 2-0 win was a good example of the waiting game that can often play out in hockey, something he’s glad to see the Crimson learning to understand.
“Our resiliency was good. I think one of the biggest things I saw in our kids from last year to this year was just some patience, more confidence. I think [the Crimson players] knew we were playing well and I think they knew that things were going to happen.”
Next, the Crimson were set to host Rogers Nov. 17 and Wayzata Nov. 19.
