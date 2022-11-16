Crimson hockey started its 2022-23 season with a hard-fought 2-0 Northwest Suburban conference win over Centennial/Spring Lake Park.

Hosted at Centennial Sports Arena, the match would see the two teams wait until the third period to score. That wait was not for a lack of trying. Maple Grove had a combined 16 shots in the first two periods, while Centennial/Spring Lake Park had 10. Those sparring chances were paired with a first period full of minor penalties.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments