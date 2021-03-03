Maple Grove girls hockey shutout Elk River/Zimmerman 4-0 on Feb. 23.
A first period goal by Tristiana Tatur gave the Crimson an early lead and then Bella Shipley added a quick goal to begin the second period, making it 2-0.
Courtney Leising and Lauren Stenslie each added another goal in the third period and goalie Brooke Cassibo saved all 16 shots on net to preserve the shutout.
“I thought they played a good three periods of hockey,” head coach Kelly Crandall said.
The senior Cassibo, who has a 1.53 goals-against average and a 92.5 save percentage, got her third shutout of the season, and has truly been a defensive backbone for the team.
“Brooke’s been amazing back there,” Crandall said. “She plays like a brick wall.”
After beating Elk River/Zimmerman, the Crimson were faced with their biggest challenge of the season. The top-ranked and undefeated defending state champions Andover Huskies came into Friday’s game with an 11-0 record and looked every bit the part.
To say Andover has been dominant would be an understatement. The Huskies have shutout their last five opponents while allowing only two goals the entire season. Yes, the entire season.
And after the first five minutes of the first period Friday night, one might think that dominance would continue.
An early Crimson shot on net was blocked by Huskies goalie Courtney Stagman, yet because at first glance the puck was nowhere to be found, the goal celebration horn sounded as play went on. Then, a few minutes later, Madison Brown’s shot on net found its way past Crimson goalie Brooke Cassibo to give Andover a 1-0 lead.
If history was any indicator, that the zero on the other side of the scoreboard was in danger of not moving. But midway through the period, Bella Shipley camped out in front of the net, found the puck, and fired it past Stagman. Now the horn sounded with legitimacy.
The 1-1 score remained going to the second period.
Maple Grove’s confidence looked like it carried over from Shipley’s goal in the first, outshooting Andover 12-9 in the frame, with three chances at the net in the final 90 seconds. The Huskies also had a late flurry of shots on net, but both Stagman and Cassibo held their ground.
However, when the final 17 minutes began, the defending state champs took over. Multiple Crimson penalties gave the Huskies ample time in the offensive zone to go to work. Andover scored three goals in nine minutes, giving them all the insurance they needed for a 4-1 win.
“I was really proud of the effort,” Crandall said. “[Andover] is a real good team and we tried to compete with them the whole game.”
Considering the challenge Andover presented, staying in a 1-1 game for two periods breeds optimism, which the team is holding on to. “You have to take away the positives and then continue to work on things,” Crandall said.
