Winners of seven of their last eight games, the Maple Grove Crimson girls hockey team continued their hot streak by shutting out the Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings 7-0 on Tuesday night in New Hope.
Sam Stelljes got the scoring started in the first period, in which Maple Grove outshot Armstrong/Cooper 14-3 on goal. That momentum continued into the second frame, when the five different Crimson players, Bella Shipley, Taylor Holm, Madison Soukop, Stella Retrum and Tia Rice, scored to extend the lead to 6-0.
Lauren Stenslie added a power-play goal midway through the third period to make it 7-0, and the eighth-ranked 2A Crimson extended their winning streak to five games to move to 8-2 on the season.
Brooke Cassibo saved all four shots on goal through the first two periods before being subbed out for Donna Fowler, who had two saves in the final frame.
The Crimson next take on Blaine (6-4) at home on Friday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.