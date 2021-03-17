Looking to build on a two-game winning streak, Maple Grove girls hockey dominated Anoka/Spring Lake Park on March 8, winning 8-0. The scoring started early and often for the Crimson, tallying three goals in the first period each from Tristana Tatur, Ella Olson, and Lauren Stenslie.
Not only did Maple Grove score the puck, but they also controlled the possession, just like in their previous game against Rogers. The Crimson outshot the visiting Stormcats 17-4 in the first period and 20-4 in the second. From those 20 second-period shots, four goals were scored, by Stenslie, Annika Johnson, who tallied her first varsity goal, Stella Retrum, and Courtney Leising, to extend the lead to 7-0.
In the final frame, Stenslie added one more goal to complete the hat trick, her third of the season, to make the lead 8-0. That is where the score ended up, pushing the Crimson’s record to 12-4. Freshman goalie Dani Strom saved all 18 shots that came her way to record her first varsity shutout.
Entering the playoffs, it is not about how well you played at the beginning of the season, it is about the here and now. Well right now, the Crimson girls hockey looks to be rolling.
ROBBINSDALE ARMSTRONG/COOPER
In continuing their late-season momentum, the Crimson beat the Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings on March 10 by a score of 8-1. Coming off her hat trick last game, Stenslie picked up where she left off by scoring two first-period goals against the Wings. A late opening period goal from Robbinsdale cut the lead to 2-1 at the first intermission, and it was all Maple Grove from there.
The Crimson added three more goals in the second frame, one each from Taylor Holm, Leising, and Tatur. Like in the previous few games, their shot production was as efficient as an assembly line. In this game, they quadrupled the Wings shots on net, 52-13, and ended up with three third-period goals as well. They were scored by Olson, Retrum, and another from Tatur.
Cassibo had 12 saves on 13 shots, and the Crimson improved their record to 13-4, winners of four straight. The Wings dropped to 0-16-1.
CENTENNIAL
To close out the regular season, Maple Grove hosted Centennial (13-4) on Friday, March 12, looking to build on their late-season surge. It didn’t take long for the Crimson to grab an early lead, as Holm scored just three and a half minutes into the game. A Tia Rice goal later in the first period gave Maple Grove a 2-0 lead going into the second frame.
Continuing her recent tear, Stenslie scored another goal midway through the period, extending the lead to 3-0. Later in the second, however, the Cougars started making a charge. Two goals from senior Morgan O’Hearn cut the lead to 3-2 going into the final period.
But the Crimson showed their resiliency, something they will need to have come the postseason. Stenslie scored her second of the game five minutes into the frame, and Holm added a power-play insurance goal late to secure a 5-2 Maple Grove win. The Crimson ended the regular season winners of five straight, with a record of 14-4. Centennial drops to 13-5. With the win, Maple Grove secured the second-best record in the conference, behind Andover (16-0).
NO. 1 SEEDS
Now, as the number one seed in the Section 5AA quarterfinals, Maple Grove awaits the winner of Rogers and Champlin Park/Coon Rapids on March 16. And the coaching staff likes the way the team is playing as the postseason kicks off.
“The team has been coming together to play our best hockey at the end of the season and we are looking forward to starting playoff hockey this week,” head coach Kelly Crandall said.
“We had a great week of practice leading up to games last week and will continue to work on the little things we need to execute to be successful in games. The coaches are very proud of our effort and leadership and we want to continue to leave it all on the ice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.