Crimson girls hockey continued its impressive season with a win over the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Bluebirds Dec. 20. Maple Grove’s 4-2 win extended its conference record to 5-0, 9-1 overall.

Bella Shipley opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Stella Retrum followed up with a goal soon after, making the most of one of the Crimson’s nine shots.

