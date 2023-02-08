Crimson girls hockey nears end of season with 1 win, 1 loss

(Photo by Tim McBride)

Maddie Elfstrand, 6, sends the puck away from an incoming Hill-Murray defender.

 Tim McBride

Maple Grove girls hockey played two games last week, with the end of the regular season nearing. The Crimson traveled to Anoka and won on Jan. 31, before hosting Hill-Murray in a loss on Feb. 4.

Anoka

