Crimson girls hockey nears end of season with 1 win, 1 loss

Maple Grove girls hockey played two games last week, with the end of the regular season nearing. The Crimson traveled to Anoka and won on Jan. 31, before hosting Hill-Murray in a loss on Feb. 4.
Anoka
Maple Grove got back to winning its ways as they won 7-0 on the road against Anoka. The Crimson were relentless in front of goal, putting 14 shots on goal in the first and second periods each.
The scoring started early thanks to Ella Olson’s first-minute strike. Bella Shipley followed up six minutes later on a power play. Already with a strong lead, the Crimson kept going. Stella Retrum scored an unassisted goal before Olson got her second goal, this time on a power play.
Now in the driver’s seat, Maple Grove looked to ensure its win in the second period. The Crimson did so with two short-handed goals. The first came from Shipley in the third minute; the second came from Olson in the seventh minute. Olson’s goal completed her hat trick for the night.
Shipley got a hat trick of her own with a third goal late in the third period on a power play, ending the scoring and capping off a big Crimson win.
Hill-Murray
Maple Grove hosted Hill-Murray in their penultimate regular season game, losing 1-4 on Saturday. A win for either team, however, took some time to develop.
Both teams had five shots on goal in the first period, but neither managed to score after 17 minutes of play. Things immediately heated up in the second period, with the two teams sharing a total of 22 shots. Hill-Murray made the most of this change, scoring three goals, the first coming in the first minute.
The Crimson fought hard to get back into the game in the third period, making 15 shots. Olson scored in the second minute to give Maple Grove a fighting chance, only for Hill-Murray to score late to ensure Maple Grove lost on the day.
Maple Grove played one final regular-season game this week, hosting Rogers on Monday, Feb. 6.
