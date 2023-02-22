Maple Grove girls hockey played two games last week, beating Champlin Park/Coon Rapids in the Section 5AA semifinals on Feb. 14 and losing to Centennial/Spring Lake Park in the final on Feb. 17.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids
The week started with Maple Grove facing Champlin Park/Coon Rapids in the semifinals of the Section 5AA tournament after receiving a bye in the first round. Maple Grove went on to win 4-3.
The Crimson started the game with electric intensity, scoring two goals in the first minute. Stella Retrum managed immediately to blitz her way down the ice, showing great ability both maneuvering her position and the pucks before slotting home a goal. What was more shocking than that opening goal? That Retrum then did it again 20 seconds later.
The Bluebirds took control of the game from there, finding ways to prevent further strikes from Maple Grove and beginning to dominate the game. The Bluebirds scored in the fourth minute to force the issue, though Kelsey Olson scored a late long-range goal to restore the two-goal lead.
The second period saw zero goals as the two teams continued to fight relentlessly. Maple Grove led the Bluebirds on shots by one in the first period and the same played out in the second.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids got the results it was looking for in the third period, scoring in the 10th minute to make it a one-goal game.
Maple Grove answered soon after, however, as Ella Olson defended the Crimson’s lead. The Bluebirds had one goal left in them, making it 4-3 late, but Maple Grove was triumphant.
Centennial/Spring Lake Park
Maple Grove came short of defending the Section 5AA title on Friday in an action-packed final against Centennial/Spring Lake Park, losing 1-2.
While there were no goals in the first period, the tone of the night was immediately clear at the Roseville Ice Arena. The two teams combined for 18 shots, both unlucky to not score, while an early penalty for Centennial/Spring Lake Park previewed what was to come.
The action picked up in the second period once Olson scored the opening goal in the fifth minute. Centennial/Spring Lake Park tied the game up eight minutes later on a power play, but by the time that goal had gone in, four different penalties had been handed out. One went to Centennial/Spring Lake Park, while three went to Maple Grove.
The two teams then each picked up another penalty in the last minutes of the period. The game was tied 1-1. While the penalty count was significant, the full picture of the game was still not revealed. This was an intense, physical game of hockey. From start to finish, the players and packed bleachers made it clear that the championship title and a spot in state were on the line.
Two more penalties came in the period, one for each team, before the winning goal came in the 16th minute for Centennial/Spring Lake Park. Jaycee Chatleain’s goal broke the tension, ending Maple Grove’s season at the section final.
Maple Grove ended the 2022-23 season champions of the Northwest Suburban conference and runner ups for the Section 5AA title. They held a 19-7-1 overall record.
Retrum ended the season as the Crimson’s top goalscorer and with the most points, with 27 goals and 31 assists. She had 27 shots on goal, meaning she had a 100% shooting percentage. Shipley led Maple Grove in assists, making 33 in addition to 21 goals.
Dani Strom led Maple Grove from the back, playing 20 games as goaltender. From the 504 shots on goal she faced, she saved 478, allowing just 26 for a save percentage of 95 percent. She earned six shutouts.
