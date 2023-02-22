Maple Grove girls hockey played two games last week, beating Champlin Park/Coon Rapids in the Section 5AA semifinals on Feb. 14 and losing to Centennial/Spring Lake Park in the final on Feb. 17.

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments