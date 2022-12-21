Maple Grove girls hockey climbed to an 8-1 record this week, taking its first loss of the season while remaining a team to watch. The Crimson completed a difficult week with a 3-0 win against Elk River/Zimmerman Dec. 13 and a 2-3 loss to Edina Dec. 17.

Elk River/Zimmerman

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments