Crimson girls hockey kept the winning ways coming Saturday, Nov. 19, with a 6-1 win over the Wayzata Trojans to go 2-0 for the season. The game was intended to be their third of the season, but their Thursday clash with Rogers was moved due to the state football game Maple Grove played the same night.

Maple Grove had to wait for goals in their first game of the season, but the goals came flooding in against Wayzata. Bella Shipley would start things off under two minutes into the first period, scoring the opener amid a two goal, two assist performance. Stella Retrum scored just two minutes later to make it 2-0, before Shipley’s second of the night made it 3-0 at the end of the period. The Crimson outshot Wayzata 14 to 4 in the first period, putting together a simply dominant opening performance.

