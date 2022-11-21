Crimson girls hockey kept the winning ways coming Saturday, Nov. 19, with a 6-1 win over the Wayzata Trojans to go 2-0 for the season. The game was intended to be their third of the season, but their Thursday clash with Rogers was moved due to the state football game Maple Grove played the same night.
Maple Grove had to wait for goals in their first game of the season, but the goals came flooding in against Wayzata. Bella Shipley would start things off under two minutes into the first period, scoring the opener amid a two goal, two assist performance. Stella Retrum scored just two minutes later to make it 2-0, before Shipley’s second of the night made it 3-0 at the end of the period. The Crimson outshot Wayzata 14 to 4 in the first period, putting together a simply dominant opening performance.
The second period was more of the same for the Crimson, who outshot Wayzata 19 to 2. Pim Wihelmy opened the scoring three minutes in to make it 4-0, making clear that the strong first half had not slowed the team’s determination. Kelsey Olson and Audrey Mlekoday both scored in the final five minutes of the period to put Maple Grove ahead 6-0 ahead of the third period.
While the Crimson had to wait until the third quarter to find a goal last weekend, the third quarter proved to be their quietest against Wayzata. The Trojans instead found their scoring skates, scoring their only goal of the night six minutes in. Maple Grove pressed for another of their own, but the night ended 6-1, a well-earned second win for the hosts.
Despite conceding a late goal, Maple Grove put on another strong defensive showing. At the head of it all was goalie Dani Strom, who played 34 minutes. Strom was recently announced as part of the USA Hockey U18 National Womens team set to take part in the IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship in Sweden from Jan. 8th to Jan. 15th. Strom, a senior, is one of nine Minnesotans present on the roster and one of three goalies on the 23-player roster.
Maple Grove girls hockey head coach Jim Koltes noted that the team had worked on their scoring form after last week’s close 2-0 win.
“It’s just finding those loose pucks and getting them to go in the net. We worked a lot this week, we were supposed to be play Rogers on Thursday, so we kind of reworked the practice week and did a lot more of getting pucks in the net, bodies in the net, that sort of thing.”
Defensive, Koltes was pleased to see good performances from usual starter Dani Strom and sophomore goalie Elie Hancock, who played the entire third period.
“Our defensive coach, Joe Head, does a great job. It was good to get Ellie in tonight. She’s a sophomore goaltender and she’s a good goaltender, so it’s good to get her opportunity. We know what [Dani Strom] brings us already, Dani’s going to make the saves we need her to make and I think she’ll also make a spectacular one every now and then.”
Maple Grove girls hockey will play twice next week, traveling to play Blake on Nov. 22nd before hosting Mounds View/Irondale on Nov. 26th.
