Crimson girls hockey goes 1-1-1 in busy week of action

Maple Grove girls hockey kept the action coming after a busy start to 2023, playing three games last week. The Crimson hosted North Wright County in a tie on Jan. 23 before beating Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper at home on Jan. 24. They then traveled to Minnetonka and lost on Jan. 28.
North Wright County
The week started with a frustrating but hard-fought 2-2 tie between Maple Grove and North Wright County on Monday. On a night where the Crimson got a lot right, the visitors reminded Maple Grove that anything can happen on the ice.
Maple Grove led in both the first and second periods. Stella Retrum scored the only goal of the first period, while Ella Olson scored the only goal of the second period, this time on a power play.
North Wright County had other plans, scoring two goals in the third period to tie the game before the contest stayed locked at 2-2 at the end of overtime.
Maple Grove outshot North Wright County 38-22.
Armstrong/Cooper
Maple Grove got things back in order on Tuesday as the Crimson went on to win 5-0 against Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper at home.
In a night of 50 total shots from the Crimson, it was Grace Erickson who scored the first goal, followed soon after by a Bella Shipley power play goal to make it 2-0 at the break.
The goals kept coming in the second period, the first being scored by Abbey Oakland. Shipley and Olson each added one, leaving Maple Grove ahead 5-0 by the end of the game after a scoreless third period.
The result of Maple Grove’s only conference game last week kept the Crimson atop the standings with a 9-1 record.
Minnetonka
The Crimson did eventually taste defeat last week, losing 1-3 to Minnetonka at the Pagel Ice Arena. It was Maple Grove’s first loss since Jan. 14.
Minnetonka dominated the chances immediately, outshooting Maple Grove 14-4 in the first period. The hosts made the most of those chances and scored the only goal of the first period.
Minnetonka kept the goals coming in the second period, scoring in the third and 13th minutes. Maple Grove did find some hope, however, after Kelsey Olson scored on a power play to make it 3-1 at the second break.
No goals came in the third period, which was also the quietest in terms of shots on goal.
Maple Grove had two games on the schedule this week. The Crimson traveled to play Anoka on Jan. 31, after press time, and host Hill-Murray Saturday, Feb. 4.
