Crimson girls hockey goes 1-1-1 in busy week of action

(Photo by John Sherman)

Maple Grove's Grace Erickson, 24, faces off with a Minnetonka player.

Maple Grove girls hockey kept the action coming after a busy start to 2023, playing three games last week. The Crimson hosted North Wright County in a tie on Jan. 23 before beating Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper at home on Jan. 24. They then traveled to Minnetonka and lost on Jan. 28.

North Wright County

