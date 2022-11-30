Crimson girls hockey go 4-0 with emphatic wins

Crimson girls hockey got back to work with games on Nov. 22 and Nov. 26 against Blake and Mounds View/Irondale respectively. Starting the week with a 2-0 record and one win in conference play, Maple Grove kept the party going with a 6-1 win over Blake before dominating Mounds View/Irondale 7-0.
Blake
Blake opened the scoring on the night of Nov. 22, taking a 1-0 lead seven minutes into the match up with the Crimson. Maple Grove responded in the final minute of the period, equalizing through Pim Wilhelmy. The first period concluded at 1-1.
The Crimson came alive in the second period and never looked back. Stella Retrum scored the first goal of the period, giving Maple Grove the lead for the first time in the first minute. Three more unanswered goals – from Ella Olson in the fourth minute on the power play, Grace Erickson in the seventh and Retrum again in the 12th – gave Maple Grove a dominant 5-1 lead going into the third period.
Bella Shipley capped things off with a goal of her own on the power play in the period’s 10th minute, making it 6-1 and ensuring that the Maple Grove Crimson would end the night with a 3-0 record. Retrum and Shipley led the squad with four points each, Retrum with two goals and two assists and Shipley with one goal and three assists.
Mounds View/Irondale
The Crimson’s perfect start stayed perfect the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 26, as they hosted Mounds View/Irondale. Maple Grove continued to look more than comfortable on the attack, scoring two first period goals in the 15th and 17th minutes through Ella Olson and Izzy Lindberg, outshooting the visitors 17 to 4.
The Crimson kept their foot on the peddle in the second period, with two goals from Grace Erickson and Emily Oakland extending the lead to 4-0. The Crimson defense, with Elie Hancock in goal, held strong despite both sides having a dozen shots in the second period.
Maple Grove would close out the game with three more goals as Stella Retrum scored in the 4th and 16th minutes, and Kelsey Olson scoring one between in the 13th. Retrum’s two goals came from a power play and a short-handed play.
The Crimson won 7-0, with Retrum collecting two goals and two assists, Bella Shipley making three assists, and goalie Hancock guiding the Crimson to their second shutout of the season.
Maple Grove will play twice next week, hosting North Wright County Tuesday, Nov. 29, after press deadline. They will then stay home to host Blaine on Saturday, Dec. 3.
