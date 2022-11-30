Crimson girls hockey go 4-0 with emphatic wins
(Photo by Dominic Bisogno)

Maple Grove's Grace Erickson, 24, moves the puck for Maple Grove in their early season match against Wayzata.

Crimson girls hockey got back to work with games on Nov. 22 and Nov. 26 against Blake and Mounds View/Irondale respectively. Starting the week with a 2-0 record and one win in conference play, Maple Grove kept the party going with a 6-1 win over Blake before dominating Mounds View/Irondale 7-0.

