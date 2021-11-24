Crimson girls hockey filled with renewed optimism as season gets underway

After a disappointing loss to Centennial in the Section 5AA championship last season, Maple Grove girls hockey is turning the page to the 2021-22 year with renewed hope and optimism. Even though they graduated their two leading goal scorers from last year, Lauren Stenslie (currently playing for the University of St. Thomas) and Tristana Tatur (currently playing for the University of Minnesota), they feel the next line of ladies is ready to take their place.
But with roster subtractions come roster additions, and even coaching additions. Jim Koltes, who also serves as the Maple Grove softball head coach, replaces Kelly Crandall as the Crimson girls hockey head coach, which is his second stint in the role.
Koltes previously coached the Crimson from 1998-2008 and has spent the previous 11 years as the head coach for Champlin Park-Coon Rapids. While this role is not unfamiliar for Koltes, he is excited to coach a new group of girls and keep the Crimson program rolling.
“This next group is ready to go,” Koltes said. “They have started to mesh together.”
The 2021-22 roster is headlined by the captains: junior forward Stella Retrum, senior forward Taylor Holm, senior forward Tia Rice, and senior defender Jenna Brandt, and also what should be key contributors like sophomore forward Bella Shipley, junior defender Emily Oakland, senior defender Annika Johnson, and sophomore defender Grace Erickson.
Sophomore goalie Dani Strom will replace graduated senior Brooke Cassibo in net. This group knows they have the potential to get right back where they were last year, and this time maybe get farther.
“I think this group is definitely focused on winning the section final. That is their focus,” Koltes said. “They felt like they should have done it last year.”
To do that, however, will require the Crimson to survive a gauntlet of difficult opponents. But to them, the greater the challenge, the greater the opportunity to rise to the occasion. “I think our section is a lot tougher than people give it credit for,” Koltes said. “There are legitimately six teams that can win the section, in my opinion. It’s gonna be a tough ride but we have got to trust the process.”
On Nov. 16, Maple Grove’s regular-season slate kicked off with a 6-0 shutout win over Delano-Rockford at Maple Grove Community Center. Rice and Retrum both scored first-period goals, which gave the Crimson a 2-0 lead at the first intermission. Then in the second frame, junior forward Ella Olson, Shipley, and Retrum each added another goal to make it 5-0 heading into the final period. Olson added her second goal of the night in the third period and Strom made 10 saves in Maple Grove’s 6-0 win.
In the early part of the schedule, Maple Grove won’t waste any time facing top non-conference foes, with games against powerhouses Blake, Gentry Academy, and Holy Family. Then to end the regular season, a faceoff against perennial contender Hill-Murray.
“Our schedule is tough. We’re playing some really good opponents,” Koltes said. “All that is intentional to challenge ourselves early. It will give us a different look and I think that will help us in the long run. The sooner we can find out who we are, the quicker we can work and give us time to get better.”
Koltes knows that playing and coaching for Maple Grove comes with a target on your back. Now back again on the Crimson bench, he is embracing the opportunity to be the hunted. “I couldn’t be more excited to get this opportunity again,” Koltes said. “When I left 13 years ago, I did not think I would have this opportunity again. Yes, other teams want to beat us, and there is that feeling of having a target on your back. But I tell the kids every day, ‘you can’t take stuff for granted.’ We’re excited and ready to go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.