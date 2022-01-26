After going through a gauntlet of stiff competition in previous weeks, the sixth-ranked Maple Grove girls hockey team faced yet another tough test when they went on the road to play Centennial-Spring Lake Park (12-6-1) Jan. 18.
Tied 1-1 heading into overtime, senior forward Tia Rice, who has scored five game-winning goals this season, notched her sixth game-winning goal 30 seconds into overtime and the Crimson escaped with a 2-1 victory.
Both teams played the first two periods in a stalemate, with no goals scored and only 32 total shots on net. But in the third period, freshman forward Kelsey Olson gave Maple Grove the first lead of the evening with a goal off of assists from sophomore forward Bella Shipley and junior defender Emily Oakland.
However, Centennial-Spring Lake Park would answer in the final two minutes as junior forward Ella O’Hearn tied the score with a goal, which would force the game into overtime.
As the extra session began, the Crimson wasted little time creating the decisive scoring opportunity. Junior forward Stella Retrum and Shipley combined on the assists, which eventually found Rice, who shot the puck to the back of the net, joyously giving Maple Grove a 2-1 victory on the road.
Sophomore goalie Dani Strom made 30 saves on the evening.
Elk River-Zimmerman
Two days later, the Crimson recorded their fourth shutout of the season with a 3-0 victory over Elk River-Zimmerman (10-8-1). Maple Grove started the scoring in the first period with a powerplay goal from junior defender Madi Soukup, even though the Elks outshot the Crimson 14-9 in the opening frame.
The shots on goal tally flipped in the second period where Maple Grove outshot Elk River-Zimmerman 15-7, but no goals were scored, and the Crimson held a 1-0 lead into the third.
In the final frame, both teams recorded 10 shots on goal, but it was Maple Grove who found ways to capitalize late in the period with two empty-net goals from Retrum and junior forward Ella Olson, sealing a 3-0 Crimson win. Strom’s shutout performance included 31 saves on 31 shots on goal.
Senior night
Then, to cap off the week, the Crimson celebrated Senior Night Jan. 22 when they hosted Blaine (9-8-3). With the game tied 3-3 midway through the third period, Maple Grove took advantage of a power-play opportunity and Retrum recorded her third goal of the night, which would prove to be the game-winner and give the Crimson a 4-3 victory.
In the first period, Retrum gave Maple Grove an early spark by scoring two goals in the frame, one short-handed, but Blaine answered back to cut the lead to 2-1 heading into the first intermission.
The Bengals eventually tied it up in the second, but the Crimson responded with a goal from Shipley to retake a 3-2 lead. Again, Blaine had an answer, this time midway through the third period to tie it up 3-3.
But Retrum, who leads the team with 21 goals and 39 points, had the last laugh as she delivered her third goal of the game on a powerplay, sealing a 4-3 Maple Grove win.
Strom made 24 saves and the Crimson, on a four-game winning streak, improved their record to 14-5-2 on the season.
