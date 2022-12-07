Crimson girls hockey followed up its eventful 4-0 start to the 2022-23 season with a 4-0 win against Blaine on Saturday, Dec. 3. The win, making the Crimson 5-0, leaves Maple Grove as a team to watch as Minnesota’s hockey season heats up.
The day started strong for the Crimson, who grabbed two goals late in the first period through Stella Retrum on the power play and Audrey Mlekoday. Outshooting Blaine 20 to 11, Maple Grove showed off the firepower its been showcasing all season.
The fun continued in the second period as Addie Sillerud found the next goal in the eighth minute, followed by Ella Olson, whose 14th-minute power play goal made it a solid 4-0 for Maple Grove. The Crimson once again outshot Blaine, this time 20 to 2.
The third period brought no additional goals for either side as Maple Grove notched its third shutout of the season. The game, devoid of penalties for either side, was a clean affair.
Dani Strom looked confident as ever in goal, making 17 saves for the Crimson. The Crimson also benefited greatly from Bella Shipley and Kelsey Olson, who made three and two assists, respectively, to ensure their teammates shined on the scoresheet.
Crimson girls hockey head coach Jim Koltes noted that his players did the work on Saturday, finding success with the smaller elements the team had discussed beforehand.
“Our kids did all the things we asked of them,” he said. “We talked about taking her eyes away, we talked about swarming the net with multiple players. We talked about having patience, looking for rebounds. Our kids executed what we wanted them to do around the net.”
Koltes noted there is still work to do defensively, but that overall the progress of the squad has been very promising.
“Our D zone still needs to be fine tuned. We haven’t played much in our zone a lot, except against Blake, and Dani Strom bailed us out on some down there,” he said. “ ... We feel like we’re getting the concepts of regrouping, the concepts of how we want to attack, how we’re attacking once we get into the offense. Our power plays are at 50% right now.”
The undefeated Crimson girls were set to play the Osseo/Park Center Stars on the road next Tuesday, Dec. 6, after the press deadline. Next up was a road game against Eden Prairie Thursday, Dec. 8.
