Crimson girls hockey followed up its eventful 4-0 start to the 2022-23 season with a 4-0 win against Blaine on Saturday, Dec. 3. The win, making the Crimson 5-0, leaves Maple Grove as a team to watch as Minnesota’s hockey season heats up.

The day started strong for the Crimson, who grabbed two goals late in the first period through Stella Retrum on the power play and Audrey Mlekoday. Outshooting Blaine 20 to 11, Maple Grove showed off the firepower its been showcasing all season.

