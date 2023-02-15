Crimson girls hockey end regular season top of conference

The Maple Grove girls hockey team ended its 2022-23 regular season on a high note at home on Monday, Feb. 6, with an impressive 4-0 win over Rogers. The win further ensured Maple Grove’s place at top of the Northwestern Suburban conference standings with a 11-1 record, making the Crimson conference champions for the season.
Maple Grove, who led on shots in both the first and second period, wasted no time in getting the action started. Audrey Mlekoday scored the first goal in the second minute, while Ella Olson scored Maple Grove’s second goal a minute later.
Olson kept the momentum rolling for Maple Grove with a late goal in the second period, extending the Crimson’s lead to 3-0.
Rogers picked up the pace in the third period and outshot Maple Grove 10-8, but Dani Strom remained unbeaten in goal, blocking all 21 shots on goal.
Grace Erickson dealt the final blow, scoring the only goal of the third period in the sixth minute to ensure Maple Grove ended their regular season in high spirits.
Emily Oakland, Bella Shipley, Maddie Elfstrand, Pim Wilhelmy, and Erickson all contributed assists against Rogers.
Maple Grove received a bye in the first round of the section 5AA tournament and played the semifinal against Champlin Park/Coon Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 14 (after deadline). The game was hosted at the Roseville Ice Arena.
