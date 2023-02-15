Crimson girls hockey end regular season top of conference

Bella Shipley, 8, brings the puck forward for Maple Grove against Rogers.

 Tim McBride

The Maple Grove girls hockey team ended its 2022-23 regular season on a high note at home on Monday, Feb. 6, with an impressive 4-0 win over Rogers. The win further ensured Maple Grove’s place at top of the Northwestern Suburban conference standings with a 11-1 record, making the Crimson conference champions for the season.

Maple Grove, who led on shots in both the first and second period, wasted no time in getting the action started. Audrey Mlekoday scored the first goal in the second minute, while Ella Olson scored Maple Grove’s second goal a minute later.

